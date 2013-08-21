17 NFL Players Who Make Surprisingly Low Salaries

Colin kaepernick san francisco 49ersThearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Relative to the other two major sports, NFL players make remarkably low salaries.

The average NFL player makes $US1.9 million, compared to $US3.2 million for MLB players and $US5.15 for NBA players.

In addition, nearly 40% of drafted players don’t stay in the league long enough to earn a lucrative second contract.

Right now some of the best players in the league are making low salaries. Guys like JJ Watt, Colin Kaepernick, and Jamaal Charles are making half of what a journeyman MLB relief pitcher makes.

Alfred Morris (running back, Washington Redskins): $US510,000

Source: Washington Post

Russell Wilson (quarterback, Seattle Seahawks): $US526,000

Source: Yahoo!

Richard Sherman (cornerback, Seattle Seahawks): $US550,000

Source: USA Today

Rob Gronkowski (tight end, New England Patriots): $US630,000*

*Got an $US8 million signing bonus in 2012

Source: ESPN

Tim Tebow (quarterback, New England Patriots): $US630,000

Source: USA Today

Torrey Smith (wide receiver, Baltimore Ravens): $US683,000

Source: Rotoworld

Doug Martin (running back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers): $US700,000

Source: Yahoo!

Colin Kaepernick (quarterback, San Francisco 49ers): $US840,000

Source: SB Nation

Andy Dalton (quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals): $US850,000

Source: Cincinnati.com

Jason Pierre-Paul (defensive end, New York Giants): $US1.25 million

Source: Yahoo!

CJ Spiller (running back, Buffalo Bills): $US1.3 million

Source: SB Nation

JJ Watt (defensive end, Houston Texans): $US1.4 million

Source: Yahoo!

Aldon Smith (defensive end, San Francisco 49ers): $US1.6 million

Source: Yahoo!

Jamaal Charles (running back, Kansas City Chiefs): $US1.75 million

Source: Rotoworld

Julio Jones (wide receiver, Atlanta Falcons): $US1.8 million

Source: ESPN

Muhammad Wilkerson (defensive end, New York Jets): $US1.8 million

Source: NY Jets Cap

Von Miller (outside linebacker, Denver Broncos ): $US2.2 million

Source: Yahoo!

