17 NFL Players Who Make Surprisingly Low Salaries

Relative to the other two major sports, NFL players make remarkably low salaries.

The average NFL player makes $US1.9 million, compared to $US3.2 million for MLB players and $US5.15 for NBA players.

In addition, nearly 40% of drafted players don’t stay in the league long enough to earn a lucrative second contract.

Right now some of the best players in the league are making low salaries. Guys like JJ Watt, Colin Kaepernick, and Jamaal Charles are making half of what a journeyman MLB relief pitcher makes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.