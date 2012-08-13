The 17 Best Apps For Finance

Photo: Apple App Store
Investors are generally advised to ignore the day-to-day noise that dominates the financial headlines.But given the increasing mobile availability of information, most investors can’t resist.
We went through more than 90 finance-related mobile apps and these are the best ones we found.
Everyone from novice investors to veterans of the market will find these apps handy–these days, you can trade virtual portfolios, draw on stock charts, get real-time streaming price and economic data, and chart FRED data series, all from your smartphone or tablet.
Most of the apps listed here are either free or pretty inexpensive, too.
App Store rating:
N/A
Price:
$1.99
Available on:
iPad
Why we like it:
This app lets you choose a market environment, like a 'market crash' or a 'trending market' scenario, and uses historical charts to allow you to practice trading in that environment. One to check out for market timers and technical traders.
App Store rating:
4.5 stars
Price:
Free
Available on:
iPhone, iPad, Android
Why we like it:
For those unfamiliar with FRED (Federal Reserve Economic Data), it's a massive repository with tens of thousands of time series for various economic datapoints. Now, you can chart 34,000 economic data series from around the world, right on your mobile device.
App Store rating:
4.5 stars
Price:
Free
Available on:
iPhone, iPad, Android
Why we like it:
If you missed a big interview on CNBC, you can find it on the iPad app. The app is great for looking at real-time data, too--it features 24-hour-a-day live streaming quotes for futures and pre-market and after-hours quotes for equities.
App Store rating:
4.5 stars
Price:
Free
Available on:
iPhone, iPad
Why we like it:
Designed by NYU Stern valuation guru Aswath Damodaran, this app lets you do valuation modelling right on your iPad. Six models to work with--just input the numbers and go from there.
App Store rating:
4.5 stars
Price:
Free
Available on:
iPhone, iPad, Android
Why we like it:
Live updating quotes on currency pairs, global stock exchanges, and key commodities, as well as an awesome feed with economic data releases around the world. The best part: you can set up the app to send you push notifications when economic data is released.
App Store rating:
4 stars
Price:
$69.99
Available on:
iPad
Why we like it:
This app is definitely on the expensive side, but it's loaded with stock scans based on various price and volume indicators, and it also scans stocks based on chart patterns. For example, you can look for stock charts that are currently forming bullish or bearish engulfing patterns. The charts look pretty slick, too.
App Store rating:
4 stars
Price:
$9.99
Available on:
iPad
Why we like it:
A clean, intuitive app that makes calculating potential profits from various options strategies simple. Buy or sell calls and puts and use the sliders across various strike prices to see potential gains and losses.
App Store rating:
4 stars
Price:
$9.99
Available on:
iPhone, iPad
Why we like it:
'Visual Technical Analysis.' Most heat maps you see on television are based on the current trading session. With this app, you can look at heat maps based on various metrics, like which stocks are furthest away from their 50-day price average or which stocks have gained the most relative to their 52-week low.
App Store rating:
3.5 stars
Price:
Free
Available on:
iPhone, Android
Why we like it:
StockTwits is the go-to spot to see which stocks are being tweeted about the most. See what's trending amongst traders and connect to the social network to plug in to the conversation.
App Store rating:
3.5 stars
Price:
$0.99
Available on:
iPad
Why we like it:
An inexpensive option for those looking to identify stocks based on unfolding chart patterns. Search for bearish or bullish patterns over the last 10 days, 5 days, 3 days, or just in the most recent day.
App Store rating:
3.5 stars
Price:
$19.99
Available on:
iPhone, iPad
Why we like it:
StockSpy has a great charting interface, but it's also great for researching individual stocks because it brings all of the news sources, investor relations pages, and popular finance websites to one place. You can also add in custom RSS feeds to follow for individual stocks, which allows for a great deal of control over the interface.
App Store rating:
3.5 stars
Price:
Free
Available on:
iPad
Why we like it:
It links up directly to your online brokerage account and the process is pretty seamless. The best feature is pictured in the screenshot--on the fly portfolio analytics, including valuation metrics, portfolio beta, geographic exposure, and the like based on what stocks are in your portfolio.
App Store rating:
3.5 stars
Price:
Free
Available on:
iPhone, iPad, Android
Why we like it:
Live quotes on several precious metals, base metals, and other key commodities, just like on the Kitco website. Also provides quotes for major currencies against the U.S. dollar, quotes for mining stocks, and Kitco news, video, and commentary feeds.
App Store rating:
3 stars
Price:
Free
Available on:
iPhone, iPad, Android
Why we like it:
All of the features of the Bloomberg website in one place--read the news articles, check prices, manage virtual portfolios, look at charts, and listen to podcasts of Bloomberg Radio segments shortly after they air.
App Store rating:
3 stars
Price:
Free
Available on:
iPhone
Why we like it:
This is a neat app for novice investors who want to trade a virtual portfolio but in real-time. It's also a social app, so you compete against other virtual portfolios for spots at the top of the leaderboard each month.
App Store rating:
2.5 stars
Price:
Free
Available on:
iPad
Why we like it:
Performance of global stock indexes and the hot stocks in each one laid out as part of an appealing visual interface that also includes top stories from Reuters and a calendar of 'Street Events' like earnings releases and industry conferences. Institutional clients can also access sell-side analyst research notes directly from the app.
App Store rating:
N/A
Price:
$12.99
Available on:
iPad
Why we like it:
The best app for drawing charts on the iPad. Overlay charts with various drawings like Fibonacci retracements or trend lines, or add technical indicators to the chart. When you're done, use the share button to tweet charts directly from your iPad.
