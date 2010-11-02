17 Million Kids Went To College And Became Waitresses Or Flight Attendants

As more students obtain bachelor’s degrees, the importance of higher education is getting watered down. In fact, millions of graduates are settling for underemployment.



Richard Vedder of The Chronicles of Higher Education writes, “Some 17,000,000 Americans with college degrees are doing jobs that the Bureau of labour Statistics says require less than the skill levels associated with a bachelor’s degree.” These alumns are becoming flight attendants, retail sales people, and even shampooers at hair salons.

There’s no denying that a college degree is criterion for most empowered careers. But for a lot of people that go through the traditional school system, the outcome isn’t paying off.

“There is growing disconnect between labour market realities and the propaganda of higher-education apologists is causing more and more people to graduate and take menial jobs or no job at all,” says Vedder.

In short, a college degree doesn’t guarantee a happy, middle-class life. Christopher Matgouranis of The centre for College Affordability and Productivity takes it one step further. He writes, “This is basic empirical evidence that we have produced too many college graduates. The promise of a bachelor’s degree falls short when people end up doing things that they could have done without attending college.”

Note: All slide data is from the Bureau of labour Statistics via Collegeaffordability.blogspot.com and http://chronicle.com.

