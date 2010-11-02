17 Million Kids Went To College And Became Waitresses Or Flight Attendants

sad graduate

As more students obtain bachelor’s degrees, the importance of higher education is getting watered down.  In fact, millions of graduates are settling for underemployment.

Richard Vedder of The Chronicles of Higher Education writes, “Some 17,000,000 Americans with college degrees are doing jobs that the Bureau of labour Statistics says require less than the skill levels associated with a bachelor’s degree.” These alumns are becoming flight attendants, retail sales people, and even shampooers at hair salons. 

There’s no denying that a college degree is criterion for most empowered careers.  But for a lot of people that go through the traditional school system, the outcome isn’t paying off.

“There is growing disconnect between labour market realities and the propaganda of higher-education apologists is causing more and more people to graduate and take menial jobs or no job at all,” says Vedder.

In short, a college degree doesn’t guarantee a happy, middle-class life. Christopher Matgouranis of The centre for College Affordability and Productivity takes it one step further.  He writes, “This is basic empirical evidence that we have produced too many college graduates. The promise of a bachelor’s degree falls short when people end up doing things that they could have done without attending college.”

Note: All slide data is from the Bureau of labour Statistics via Collegeaffordability.blogspot.com and http://chronicle.com.

20. Locksmiths and safe repairers

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 10.2%

19. Manicurists and pedicurists

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 11.5%

18. Shampooers

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 11.5%

17. Receptionist and information clerk

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 12.89%

Underemployed number: 141,476

16. Telecom. installers & repairers

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 13.1%

15. Waiter/Waitress

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 13.4%

Underemployed number: 317,440

14. Parking lot attendant

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 13.72%

Underemployed number: 18,749

13. Mail carriers

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 13.9%

Underemployed number: 49,452

12. Taxi drivers and chauffeurs

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 15.2%

11. Telemarketers

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 15.8%

Underemployed number: 54,713

10. Bartender

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 16.0%

Underemployed number: 80,542

9. Hotel, motel and resort desk clerks

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 16.1%

Underemployed number: 37,156

8. Secretaries (not legal/medical/executive)

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 16.64%

Underemployed number: 311,440

7. Executive secretaries and administrative assistants

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 16.64%

Underemployed number: 248,131

6. Baggage porters and bellhops

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 17.4%

5. Customer service representatives

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 21.6%

Underemployed number: 482,784

4. Food service managers

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 24.1%

Have a masters degree: 3.1%

3. Retail salespersons

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 24.5%

2. Amusement and recreation attendants

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 24.61%

Underemployed number: 63,704

1. Flight Attendants

per cent with bachelor's degrees: 29.8%

Underemployed number: 29,645

