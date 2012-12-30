17 New Ideas That Are Actually Worth Millions

Julia Urhman raised a boatload of money for a cool new game console, Ouya.

Photo: LinkedIn

Kickstarter is a place where entrepreneurs and artists can post ideas and raise money from other users.Before 2012, no project had ever raised $1 million on the platform. In the last 12 months, 17 projects exceeded 9-figure fundraises on Kickstarter.



Pebble, the most funded Kickstarter project of all time, raised $10.2 million in less than one month from 67,000 people.

So what kind of ideas are people paying millions for?

The projects include everything from video games to home automation systems.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.