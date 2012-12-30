17 New Ideas That Are Actually Worth Millions

Photo: LinkedIn
Kickstarter is a place where entrepreneurs and artists can post ideas and raise money from other users.Before 2012, no project had ever raised $1 million on the platform. In the last 12 months, 17 projects exceeded 9-figure fundraises on Kickstarter.
Pebble, the most funded Kickstarter project of all time, raised $10.2 million in less than one month from 67,000 people.
So what kind of ideas are people paying millions for?
The projects include everything from video games to home automation systems.
Amanda Palmer, a project to launch a new album, art book, and tour, raised $1.19 million from 24,883 backers.
Project Name: Amanda Palmer: The new RECORD, ART BOOK, and TOUR
Number of backers: 24,883
Original goal: $100,000
Total pledged: $1,192,793
What it is: A music album by Amanda Palmer and The Grand Theft Orchestra, an art book and gallery tour.
Project Name: SmartThings: Make Your World Smarter
Number of backers: 5,694
Original goal: $250,000
Total pledged: $1,209,423
What it is: 'SmartThings makes it easy to connect the things in your physical world to the Internet. You can monitor, control, automate, and have fun with them from anywhere - at home, office, or on the go.'
Project Name: The Order of the Stick Reprint Drive
Number of backers: 14,952
Original goal: $57,750
Total pledged: $1,254,120
What it is: 'I've been self-publishing my comedy-fantasy-adventure webcomic The Order of the Stick in paper format since 2005, but one of the hardest parts about doing it all on my own is keeping the older books available. This project is designed to get at least one of those books back into print.'
Project Name: LIFX: The Light Bulb Reinvented
Number of backers: 9,236
Original goal: $100,000
Total pledged: $1,314,542
What it is: 'LIFX is a WiFi enabled, multi-colour, energy efficient LED light bulb that you control with your iPhone or Android.'
Project Name: Elevation Dock: The Best Dock for iPhone
Number of backers: 12,521
Original goal: $75,000
Total pledged: $1,464,706
What it is: An elevated dock for iPhone that 'blows away Apple's crap options,' says The Next Web. It easily unlocks, works with any case, weighs nothing, and fits the iPhone aesthetic.
Project Name: Shadowrun Returns
Number of backers: 36,276
Original goal: $400,000
Total pledged: $1,836,447
What it is: 'Shadowrun Returns brings back one of our most original & cherished game settings as a 2D turn-based RPG for tablets & PC.'
Project Name: Star Citizen
Number of backers: 34,397
Original goal: $500,000
Total pledged: $2,134,374
What it is: 'A rich universe focused on epic space adventure, trading and dogfighting in first person.'
Project Name: Planetary Annihilation - A Next Generation RTS
Number of backers: 44,162
Original goal: $900,000
Total pledged: $2,229,344
What it is: 'Planetary Annihilation brings RTS (real time strategy) gameplay to a new generation of players in a way that's never been seen before.'
Project Name: Oculus Rift: Step Into the Game
Number of backers: 9,522
Original goal: $250,000
Total pledged: $2,437,429
What it is: A virtual reality headset for video games.
Project Name: Homestuck Adventure Game
Number of backers: 24,346
Original goal: $700,000
Total pledged: $2,485,506
What it is: An adventure game based on the illustrated, semi-animated story Homestuck.
Project Name: FORM 1: An affordable, professional 3D printer
Number of backers: 2,068
Original goal: $100,000
Total pledged: $2,945,885
What it is: An affordable 3D printer for professional designers and creators.
Project Name: Double Fine Adventure
Number of backers: 87,142
Original goal: $400,000
Total pledged: $3,336,371
What it is: A new point-and-click video game from Double Fine Productions. 'What really happens behind the closed doors of a development studio is often unknown, unappreciated, or misunderstood.... With this project, we're taking that door off its hinges and inviting you into the world of Double Fine Productions, the first major studio to fully finance their next game with a Kickstarter campaign and develop it in the public eye.'
Project Name: Reaper Miniatures Bones: An Evolution Of Gaming Miniatures
Number of backers: 17,744
Original goal: $30,000
Total pledged: $3,429,253
What it is: Figurines and miniature creatures for roleplaying gaming
Project Name: Project Eternity
Number of backers: 73,986
Original goal: $1,100,000
Total pledged: $3,986,929
What it is: 'Project Eternity is an isometric, party-based computer RPG set in a new fantasy world developed by Obsidian Entertainment.'
Project Name: OUYA: A New Kind of Video Game Console
Number of backers: 63,416
Original goal: $950,000
Total pledged: $8,596,474
What it is: An affordable video game console powered by Android
Project Name: Pebble: E-Paper Watch
Number of backers: 67,770
Original goal: $100,000
Total pledged: $10,182,655
What it is: Super-sleek watch that syncs with iPhone or Android and puts email, callers, tweets, alerts, music, and more on an e-paper display.
