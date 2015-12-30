17 incredible facts you probably didn't know about Apple

Picture: Getty Images

Apple is the most valuable company in the world — and it has the cash on hand to prove it.

But even before the iPhone revitalized the company in 2007, Apple had a rich and storied history as one of the first companies to make it really big in Silicon Valley.

Here are 17 things you probably didn’t know about Apple, from its clothing line to Bill Gates to its serious financial trouble.

Apple had a third cofounder named Ronald Wayne, who left the company less than a year later in 1977. Wayne designed the company's very first logo, seen here. He ended up selling Jobs and Wozniak his stake in Apple for $800. Wikimedia Commons Apple's first computer, the Apple 1, was actually a 'do-it-yourself' kit that required people to build their own case. It retailed for an extremely devilish $666.66. Christies If you had bought 100 shares of Apple stock for $22 each at its 1982 IPO, it would be worth around $600,000 today -- before dividends. Wikimedia Commons Those calculations come from Forbes. In the early eighties, Steve Jobs led the design of the Apple Lisa, the first computer with a graphical user interface. It flopped due to its high price. Apple Apple's famous '1984' commercial introducing the first Macintosh computer, which aired at January 1984's Super Bowl XVIII, was directed by Ridley Scott -- the same man who also directed 'Alien,' 'Blade Runner,' and 'The Martian.' The rivalry between Steve Jobs and Bill Gates began in 1983, when Microsoft bailed on making Macintosh software after it revealed its own Microsoft Windows operating system -- a direct competitor to the Mac. Business Insider In 1985, Steve Jobs tried to rally Apple's board to oust Apple CEO John Sculley. Instead, the board voted to strip Jobs of all of his responsibility. Jobs ended up quitting to start his own company, NeXT. Sal Veder / AP Images ...to clothing lines. Seriously. Imgur, rickh3255 Justin Sullivan/ Getty. In fact, by 1997, Apple's financial situation was so dire that Dell CEO and founder Michael Dell, one of Microsoft's biggest partners, once said that if he were in Jobs' shoes, he'd 'shut it down and give the money back to the shareholders.' Mario Tama/Getty Images But in early 1998, at yet another Macworld Expo in San Francisco, Jobs ended his keynote with the first of his soon-to-be ubiquitous 'One More Thing' announcements: Thanks to Jobs' efforts in refocusing the company on the Mac, and Microsoft's help, Apple was finally profitable again. Mario Tama / Getty One of Jobs' first acts as CEO was to ban pets on the Apple campus. In return, he gave employees much better food in the cafe. Instagram, @paulomshah Apple's new Caffè Macs. The 'i' in 1998's 'iMac' is for 'Internet', since it originally took only two steps to connect to the web, in case you were wondering. But Apple has also said that it stands for 'individuality David Paul Morris/Getty Images In 2011, Apple made waves when it came out that it had more cash in the bank than the US treasury. Wikipedia United States Department of the Treasury in Washington, D.C.

