This listing on France’s version of Apple’s (AAPL) online store reads “Ou seulement 2.498,99 € par mois” which in English, translates to “only € 2498.99 per month.” Act now while supplies last!

See Also:

Apple’s New MacBook Pro Commercial (AAPL)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.