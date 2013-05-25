17 Of The Highest-Calorie, Food Coma-Inducing Chain Restaurant Items

McDonald’s just announced its highest-calorie single menu item ever.
Oof.
While the Japanese Mega Potato has more than 1,000 calories, that number is not shocking for fast food or even chain restaurant menu items.
Stalwarts of indulgence like Cheesecake Factory and Burger King also made our list for their calorie-coma concoctions, along with a massive smoothie from Smoothie King.
Check out the gallery to see what you can eat to challenge the structural integrity of your waistband.
'Our Triple Whopper Sandwich boasts three savory fire-grilled beef patties topped with juicy tomatoes, fresh cut lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a soft sesame seed bun,' the fast food giant writes.
Cheese and guacamole add calories to this otherwise healthy sub.
The dish comes with generous helpings of sausage, pancakes, eggs, and hash browns. If that isn't enough, you also get a biscuit.
The sandwich also packs a big punch of saturated fat.
Much of the calories come from the buttery frosting melted over the cinnamon roll.
'Satisfaction guaranteed with a fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit, savory sausage hot off the griddle, fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy hash browns and golden brown hotcakes,' McDonald's writes.
That's even if you don't get food with your sugary beverage.
While Subway's mantra is 'Eat Fresh,' the sub stands in stark contrast to the chain's healthier options.
PB&J isn't just for kids,
To put that into perspective, that's more than three McDonald's Quarter Pounders with cheese.
Each slice is five inches tall and four inches wide and weighs just short of a pound.
It's not just the three cheeses. There's the Alfredo sauce, which is made with heavy cream, cheese, rendered chicken fat, and butter. And the four cups of pasta plus the crushed Ritz Cracker crumbs also do their share to boost the calorie (and white flour) load.
4. chilli's Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs with Shiner Bock BBQ Sauce, Homestyle Fries and Cinnamon Apples weighs in at 2,330 calories.
That's equivalent to ordering two chilli's 10 oz. Classic Sirloin Steak dinners (each with Loaded Mashed Potatoes and Steamed Broccoli), with a 10 oz. Classic Sirloin Steak on the side.
Think of the Crispy Chicken Costoletta as an entire KFC 12-piece Original Recipe bucket (2,550 calories), except that the KFC has less than half the sat fat.
The dish is drizzled with butter sauce and comes with half a pound of roasted, fried, and garlic-buttered Crispy Red Potatoes.
