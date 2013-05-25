17 Of The Highest-Calorie, Food Coma-Inducing Chain Restaurant Items

McDonald’s just announced its highest-calorie single menu item ever.



Oof.

While the Japanese Mega Potato has more than 1,000 calories, that number is not shocking for fast food or even chain restaurant menu items.

Stalwarts of indulgence like Cheesecake Factory and Burger King also made our list for their calorie-coma concoctions, along with a massive smoothie from Smoothie King.

Check out the gallery to see what you can eat to challenge the structural integrity of your waistband.

17. Burger King's Triple Whopper has 1,020 calories. 'Our Triple Whopper Sandwich boasts three savory fire-grilled beef patties topped with juicy tomatoes, fresh cut lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a soft sesame seed bun,' the fast food giant writes. 16. Quizno's large Veggie Deluxe sandwich has 1,060 calories. Cheese and guacamole add calories to this otherwise healthy sub. 15. Burger King's Ultimate Breakfast Platter has 1,070 calories. The dish comes with generous helpings of sausage, pancakes, eggs, and hash browns. If that isn't enough, you also get a biscuit. 14. Wendy's Triple Beef Patty Burger has 1,070 calories. The sandwich also packs a big punch of saturated fat. 13. Cinnabon's Caramel Pecanbon has 1,080 calories. Much of the calories come from the buttery frosting melted over the cinnamon roll. 12. McDonald's Big Breakfast with Hotcakes has 1,090 calories. 'Satisfaction guaranteed with a fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit, savory sausage hot off the griddle, fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy hash browns and golden brown hotcakes,' McDonald's writes. 11. An extra large Mountain Dew Baja Blast at Taco Bell has 1,134 calories. That's even if you don't get food with your sugary beverage. 10. A footlong Subway Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch has 1,160 calories. While Subway's mantra is 'Eat Fresh,' the sub stands in stark contrast to the chain's healthier options. 9. The Peanut Power Plus Grape Smoothie at Smoothie King has 1,460 calories. PB&J isn't just for kids, 8. IHOP's Country Fried Steak and Eggs has 1,760 calories. 7. Johnny Rockets' Bacon Cheddar Double has 1,770 calories. To put that into perspective, that's more than three McDonald's Quarter Pounders with cheese. 6. The Chocolate Zuccotto Cake at Maggiano's Little Italy has 1,820 calories. Each slice is five inches tall and four inches wide and weighs just short of a pound. 5. The Deep Dish Macaroni & 3-Cheese at Uno Chicago Grill has 1,980 calories. It's not just the three cheeses. There's the Alfredo sauce, which is made with heavy cream, cheese, rendered chicken fat, and butter. And the four cups of pasta plus the crushed Ritz Cracker crumbs also do their share to boost the calorie (and white flour) load. 4. chilli's Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs with Shiner Bock BBQ Sauce, Homestyle Fries and Cinnamon Apples weighs in at 2,330 calories. That's equivalent to ordering two chilli's 10 oz. Classic Sirloin Steak dinners (each with Loaded Mashed Potatoes and Steamed Broccoli), with a 10 oz. Classic Sirloin Steak on the side. 3. The Crispy Chicken Costoletta at The Cheesecake Factory has 2,610 calories. Think of the Crispy Chicken Costoletta as an entire KFC 12-piece Original Recipe bucket (2,550 calories), except that the KFC has less than half the sat fat. 2. The Veal Porterhouse at Maggiano's Little Italy has 2,710 calories. The dish is drizzled with butter sauce and comes with half a pound of roasted, fried, and garlic-buttered Crispy Red Potatoes. 1. The Bistro Shrimp Pasta at The Cheesecake Factory has 3,120 calories. We're a fast-food nation. Check out the best fast food in America >

