The 17 Hottest Economies In The World

Photo: Patrick Hoesly on Flickr
With the sudden lower revision to U.S. GDP this morning, economists remain concerned that slow growth will continue to be a thematic element as the country progresses.However, there are many other nations where GDP continues to swell at a blistering pace.
Using data culled from Bloomberg and the CIA World Factbook, we compiled a list of 17 countries with annualized growth above 6%.
The countries that made the list hail mostly from Eastern Europe, Asia and Africa.
GDP Growth: 6.1%
GDP: $222.7 billion
Key Industries: Electronics, chemicals, financial services, oil drilling equipment, petroleum refining.
Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook
GDP Growth: 6.5%
GDP: $706.56 billion
Key Industries: Oil and gas, mining, textiles, chemical fertilizers, plywood, rubber.
Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook
GDP Growth: 6.6%
GDP: $36 billion
Key Industries: Durable goods manufacturing, petroleum refinery, textiles.
Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook
GDP Growth: 6.6%
GDP: $154 billion
Key Industries: Mining and refining of minerals, steel, metal fabrication, petroleum extraction and refining, natural gas and natural gas liquefaction.
Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook
GDP Growth: 6.6%
GDP: $138 billion
Key Industries: Coal, electric power, ferrous and nonferrous metals, machinery and transport equipment, chemicals, food processing.
Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook
GDP Growth: 7.0%
GDP: $142.99 billion
Key Industries: Oil, coal, metals, agricultural machinery, construction materials.
Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook
GDP Growth: 7.7%
GDP: $1.72 trillion
Key Industries: Agriculture, textiles, chemicals, mining, petroleum, transportation equipment, software, pharmaceuticals.
Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook
GDP Growth: 7.9%
GDP: $19 billion
Key Industries: Engineering, electronics, wood and wood products, textiles, IT, telecommunications.
Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook
GDP Growth: 8.2%
GDP: $49.55 billion
Key Industries: Agriculture, rubber, shipping, clothing and textiles, IT, construction, banking, tourism, telecommunications, insurance.
Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook
GDP Growth: 8.3%
GDP: $735 billion
Key Industries: Agriculture, textiles, electronics, mining, steel, petroleum, construction, lumber, paper.
Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook
GDP Growth: 9.1%
GDP: $369 billion
Key Industries: Agriculture, motor vehicles, textiles, chemicals and petrochemicals, printing, steel, consumer durable, meta lurgy.
Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook
GDP Growth: 9.1%
GDP: $5.878 trillion
Key Industries: Mining, machine building, consumer products (toys, foot ware, electronics, textiles and clothing, machine building, armaments, transportation equipment, chemicals, cement, fertilizers, telecommunications, vehicles, satellites.
Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook
GDP Growth: 10.9%
GDP: $28 billion
Key Industries: Clothing, fertilizers, petroleum refining, potash, inorganic chemicals, cement, tourism, light manufacturing, pharmaceuticals.
Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook
GDP Growth: 11.8%
GDP: $21 billion
Key Industries: Petroleum processing and refining, aluminium smelting, iron pelletization, fertilizers, Islamic and offshore banking, insurance, ship repairing, tourism.
Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook
GDP Growth: 16.1%
GDP: $109 billion
Key Industries: Petroleum, petrochemicals, cement, shipbuilding and repair, water desalination, food processing, construction materials.
Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook
GDP Growth: 30.8%
GDP: $98 billion
Key Industries: Liquefied natural gas, crude oil production and refining, cement, commercial ship repair, petrochemicals, ammonia, fertilizers.
Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook
GDP Growth: 48.7%
GDP: $16 billion
Key Industries: Copper mining and processing, construction, agriculture, chemicals, textiles, fertiliser, horticulture.
Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook
Breakneck growth is not endemic only to the BRICs.
