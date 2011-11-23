The 17 Hottest Economies In The World

Eric Platt, Linette Lopez
red planet earth

Photo: Patrick Hoesly on Flickr

With the sudden lower revision to U.S. GDP this morning, economists remain concerned that slow growth will continue to be a thematic element as the country progresses.However, there are many other nations where GDP continues to swell at a blistering pace.

Using data culled from Bloomberg and the CIA World Factbook, we compiled a list of 17 countries with annualized growth above 6%.

The countries that made the list hail mostly from Eastern Europe, Asia and Africa.

Singapore

GDP Growth: 6.1%

GDP: $222.7 billion

Key Industries: Electronics, chemicals, financial services, oil drilling equipment, petroleum refining.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Indonesia

GDP Growth: 6.5%

GDP: $706.56 billion

Key Industries: Oil and gas, mining, textiles, chemical fertilizers, plywood, rubber.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Lithuania

GDP Growth: 6.6%

GDP: $36 billion

Key Industries: Durable goods manufacturing, petroleum refinery, textiles.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Peru

GDP Growth: 6.6%

GDP: $154 billion

Key Industries: Mining and refining of minerals, steel, metal fabrication, petroleum extraction and refining, natural gas and natural gas liquefaction.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Ukraine

GDP Growth: 6.6%

GDP: $138 billion

Key Industries: Coal, electric power, ferrous and nonferrous metals, machinery and transport equipment, chemicals, food processing.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Kazakhstan

GDP Growth: 7.0%

GDP: $142.99 billion

Key Industries: Oil, coal, metals, agricultural machinery, construction materials.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

India

GDP Growth: 7.7%

GDP: $1.72 trillion

Key Industries: Agriculture, textiles, chemicals, mining, petroleum, transportation equipment, software, pharmaceuticals.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Estonia

GDP Growth: 7.9%

GDP: $19 billion

Key Industries: Engineering, electronics, wood and wood products, textiles, IT, telecommunications.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Sri Lanka

GDP Growth: 8.2%

GDP: $49.55 billion

Key Industries: Agriculture, rubber, shipping, clothing and textiles, IT, construction, banking, tourism, telecommunications, insurance.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Turkey

GDP Growth: 8.3%

GDP: $735 billion

Key Industries: Agriculture, textiles, electronics, mining, steel, petroleum, construction, lumber, paper.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Argentina

GDP Growth: 9.1%

GDP: $369 billion

Key Industries: Agriculture, motor vehicles, textiles, chemicals and petrochemicals, printing, steel, consumer durable, meta lurgy.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

China

GDP Growth: 9.1%

GDP: $5.878 trillion

Key Industries: Mining, machine building, consumer products (toys, foot ware, electronics, textiles and clothing, machine building, armaments, transportation equipment, chemicals, cement, fertilizers, telecommunications, vehicles, satellites.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Jordan

GDP Growth: 10.9%

GDP: $28 billion

Key Industries: Clothing, fertilizers, petroleum refining, potash, inorganic chemicals, cement, tourism, light manufacturing, pharmaceuticals.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Bahrain

GDP Growth: 11.8%

GDP: $21 billion

Key Industries: Petroleum processing and refining, aluminium smelting, iron pelletization, fertilizers, Islamic and offshore banking, insurance, ship repairing, tourism.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Kuwait

GDP Growth: 16.1%

GDP: $109 billion

Key Industries: Petroleum, petrochemicals, cement, shipbuilding and repair, water desalination, food processing, construction materials.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Qatar

GDP Growth: 30.8%

GDP: $98 billion

Key Industries: Liquefied natural gas, crude oil production and refining, cement, commercial ship repair, petrochemicals, ammonia, fertilizers.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Zambia

GDP Growth: 48.7%

GDP: $16 billion

Key Industries: Copper mining and processing, construction, agriculture, chemicals, textiles, fertiliser, horticulture.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

The new BRIC nations

Breakneck growth is not endemic only to the BRICs.
Click here to see the CARBS, countries dominating the commodity world >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.