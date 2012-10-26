17 Actors In Tiny Background Roles Before They Were Famous

Photo: YouTube
Before they were headlining movies and TV shows, these celebs were just like everyone else trying to make it in Hollywood: thrilled to call home to report that the “Flight Attendant #3” role was totally in the bag.Check out a few of today’s big names back when they were cast as no-names.
Literally blink and you'll miss it.
I had no idea there were entire episodes of Are You Afraid of the Dark?on YouTube. There goes my weekend. If, for some reason, you don't want to watch this whole episode, you'll find Ryan if you start at about 3:05.
I know it's not a bit part, but this was too good to exclude.
