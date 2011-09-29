17 Ways American Families Are Getting Pulverized By This Economy

Photo: Ed Yourdon via Flickr

How in the world does the average American family survive in this economyThe median household income is a little bit less than $50,000 a year right now. So let’s call that about $4000 a month. But before any of that money gets spent, you have to take out at least $1000 in taxes. That leaves about $3000 a month to pay all the bills with.



With that $3000 you have to pay the mortgage (or rent), make the car payments, make the student loan payments, pay for power and water, pay for health insurance, pay for home insurance, pay for car insurance, pay the phone bill, pay the Internet bill and pay the cable bill. On top of all that, every member of the family needs three meals a day and the cars need to be filled up with gasoline or they won’t go anywhere. Of course I haven’t even mentioned expenses that don’t happen every month such as car repairs or new shoes.

No wonder so many families are feeling so financially stressed!

The truth is that American families are getting squeezed harder than they have been in ages. The number of good jobs is declining, incomes are going down, and the cost of living just keeps going up.

Most American families are living in a state of almost constant financial stress. Way too many parents are spending way too many sleepless nights wondering how in the world they will be able to keep their heads above water for another month.

Very few families seem to have “extra money” for stuff these days. Yeah, there are the “privileged few”, but most people are really struggling to get by.

In America today, if you are able to keep your home from being foreclosed and you are able to put food on the table and clothes on the backs of your family then you are doing pretty good.

Sadly, as our current economic crisis deepens, the average American family is going to have an even more difficult time trying to survive financially.

The following are 17 facts that prove that the average American family is getting absolutely pulverized by this economy….

This post first appeared on The Economic Collapse.

