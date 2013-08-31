17 Examples Of Tiger Woods' Insane Competitiveness

This week we learned that Tiger Woods goes all-out in every sport, even when he’s playing his girlfriend in ping pong.

It’s a small reminder that Tiger is one of the most competitive people in sports.

That competitiveness — even more than his strength and focus — is the attribute that has allowed him to dominate golf for more than a decade.

There are a ton of great anecdotes about how cutthroat the guy is.

