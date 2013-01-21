The 17 Equations That Changed The Course Of Humanity

Mathematician Ian Stewart’s recent book “In Pursuit of the Unknown: 17 Equations That Changed the World

” takes a close look at some of the most important equations of all time.



A great example of the human impact of maths is the financial crisis. Black Scholes, number 17 on this list, is a derivative pricing equation that played a role.

“It’s actually a fairly simple equation, mathematically speaking,” Professor Stewart told Business Insider. “What caused trouble was the complexity of the system the mathematics was intended to model.”

Numbers have power. In this case, people depended on a theoretical equation too seriously and overreached its assumptions.

Without the equations on this list, we wouldn’t have GPS, computers, passenger jets, or countless inventions in between.

You can find the book here.

