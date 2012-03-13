17 Easy Ways To Offend Googlers

Photo: Google
Even though Google is considered one of the most fun places to work, there are still some faux pas you don’t want to commit.A bunch of “anonymous users,” who appear to be former Googlers, posted a big list of things you want to avoid doing on Quora while at Google. They’ve been voted up by former Google employees.
A lot of it is best practice at just about any job. But some of them (like parking your Porsche off-campus) might surprise you.
If there's a long email thread concerning a bug fix, that isn't the time to chime in and try and be funny.
'Please don't become a time vampire, robbing Googlers' attention spans with your clever, self-promoting posts, devoid of any substance, and contributing little to the thread.'
Even if you're an engineer, Google expects you to get out and get to know the other Googlers.
'Yes, software engineers can be asocial, but we aim to hire generalist engineers who make an honest effort to socialize.'
This is true for just about every startup -- and Google prides itself on being as nimble as a startup.
A changelist, or change set, identifies the set of changes made when you check in a new set of code.
You probably don't want to go on vacation if you just made a ton of changes that could potentially carry bugs.
Peer reviews are a part of the performance review system at Google, with the company setting aside designated 'peer bonuses.'
You'll slow down the management and potentially hold someone from some extra cash if you commit to a peer review and then don't follow through.
'Seriously, respect the bean.'
Again, this is probably true for every other workplace out there.
'Stealing towels is probably the worst. This potentially leaves your fellow Googlers without a towel to use for the rest of the day.'
'Google is a transparent company.'
'We have billions riding on keeping things open, and the same spirit is expected to be kept alive within the company.'
'There are many places you can go for that.'
'We are trying to change the world for the better, and we have to do it without being evil, which is a constant uphill battle, needless to say. We've invested a lot to get you on board, and we really need your help to kick some arse. Full throttle.'
Google has a very effective way of doing things, and employees are expected to jump on board as soon as they join.
Avoid 'talking about how your old company handled something ('when I was at X, we did it Y way').'
Self-explanatory.
Google is trying to change the world, most Googlers will tell you.
You can rent bikes at the Googleplex, and there are electric car chargers.
Recycle, and don't drive an SUV.
Google still tries to think and act like a startup.
That's partially why CEO Larry Page just re-organised the company last year.
A Google employee 'threatened to take a baseball bat to any fancy new car that would appear after the IPO.'
'In The Plex describes a case where, after Android's acquisition, one employee (I believe it was Andy Rubin) had to park his Porsche elsewhere.'
