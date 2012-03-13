17 Easy Ways To Offend Googlers

Photo: Google

Even though Google is considered one of the most fun places to work, there are still some faux pas you don’t want to commit.A bunch of “anonymous users,” who appear to be former Googlers, posted a big list of things you want to avoid doing on Quora while at Google. They’ve been voted up by former Google employees.



A lot of it is best practice at just about any job. But some of them (like parking your Porsche off-campus) might surprise you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.