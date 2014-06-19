17 Incredibly Creative Outdoor Ads

Billboards and outdoor ads can get pretty repetitive after a while.

But every now and then, a company will partner with an ad agency and create something magical and completely new.

In 2013 alone, there were 158,868 billboards in the U.S., 49,082 bus shelter displays, and 205,426 displays on buses, according to a report by the Outdoor Advertising Association of America.

Some of these many outdoor ads, however, stood out above the rest in terms of creativity and innovation.

Some companies used augmented reality while others turned an average billboard into something anyone could use to make their lives a little easier.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.