17 Cool Banksy Works You Can Buy At Auction Next Week

Photo: Bonhams

Fans of graffiti artist Banksy, take note: 17 of the artist’s works are headed to the auction block in London next week.The sale, at Bonhams, will feature several original Banksy works including Girl and Balloon, painted in 2009 on the cardboard backing of an Ikea frame.



It’s expected to sell for somewhere in the range of $23,900 to $39,800, Bonhams said.

A print of supermodel Kate Moss, in the style of Andy Warhol, will also be on the auction block, and several more affordable works will also appear in the sale.

