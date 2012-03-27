17 Cool Banksy Works You Can Buy At Auction Next Week

Julie Zeveloff
kate moss banksy

Photo: Bonhams

Fans of graffiti artist Banksy, take note: 17 of the artist’s works are headed to the auction block in London next week.The sale, at Bonhams, will feature several original Banksy works including Girl and Balloon, painted in 2009 on the cardboard backing of an Ikea frame.

It’s expected to sell for somewhere in the range of $23,900 to $39,800, Bonhams said.

A print of supermodel Kate Moss, in the style of Andy Warhol, will also be on the auction block, and several more affordable works will also appear in the sale.

Because I'm Worthless, 2004 ($6,300 to $9,500)

Bomb Love, 2003 ($6,300 to $9,500)

Love Is In The Air, 2002 ($63,000 to $95,000)

Grin Reaper, 2005 ($6,300 to $9,500)

Stop And Search, 2007 ($4,800 to $7,900)

Happy Choppers, 2003 ($6,300 to $9,500)

Girl And Balloon, 2009 ($24,000 to $40,000)

Pulp Fiction, 2004 ($6,300 to $9,500)

doughnuts (Strawberry), 2009 ($4,000 to $5,600)

Napalm, 2004 ($4,800 to $7,900)

Leopard And Barcode, 2002 ($95,000 to $130,000)

Bomb Hugger, 2002 ($63,000 to $95,000)

Kate Moss, 2005 ($48,000 to $79,000)

CND Soldiers, 2005 ($4,800 to $7,900)

Morons (Sepia), 2007 ($4,800 to $7,900)

Trolleys, 2007 ($4,800 to $7,900)

Nola (Pea Green/Blue Rain), ($7,900 to $13,000)

