17 charts that show just how scary Amazon's $275 billion business really is

Most people think of Amazon as an online shopping store, but it’s actually much more than that.

Over the past 22 years, Amazon has turned itself into a $275 billion juggernaut that sells everything from cloud computing services to its own hardware gadgets.

These 17 charts show just how scary its business really is.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

