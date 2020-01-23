17 celebrities who are happily single, thank you very much

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Both Emma Watson and Jennifer Aniston are happy just as they are — single.

Emma Watson coined the viral term “self-partnered” in November 2019, which she explained to Vogue meant she’s happy being single.

And while speculation continues for a rekindling of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt 2.0 relationship, Aniston has always been strong on the single front.

So Insider has rounded up 17 A-Listers who have said they’re living their best single life.

When Emma Watson spoke to Vogue in November 2019 about the societal pressures leading up to her 30th birthday, she coined the now-viral term “self-partnered.”

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” she told Vogue. “I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

But the British star isn’t the only celebrity who’s made it clear they love the single life.

Emilia Clarke, Halle Berry and Chelsea Handler have all discussed how empowering it is to stand on your own and focus on one’s own personal desires and achievements.

And while fans are speculating on an imminent rekindling of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s relationship following their SAG Awards catch-up, Aniston has repeatedly said in interviews that she’s happily single.

So for the single men and women out there who need some inspiration, Insider has rounded up 17 A-listers who have said they’re living their best single life.

1. Emma Watson

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Emma Watson coined the term ‘self-partnered.’

Emma Watson told Vogue in November 2019: “I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel.

“… I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

2. Jennifer Aniston

Matt Winkelmeyer /Getty Images Jennifer Aniston separated from ex-husband Justin Theroux in February 2018.

Jennifer Aniston penned a personal essay to the Huffington Post in 2016 writing: “We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child.

“We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone.”

3. Mindy Kaling

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Mindy Kaling says she doesn’t ‘need anyone to take care’ of her.

Mindy Kaling told Good Housekeeping in 2015: “I don’t need marriage. I don’t need anyone to take care of all my needs and desires. I can take care of them myself now.”

4. Emilia Clarke

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Emilia Clarke has said she’s ok with being single.

In a 2014 issue of InStyle UK seen by E! News, Emilia Clarke said: “People keep asking me who I’m dating right now and the truth is… wait for it… no one.

“And that’s OK. I’m figuring out a lot of stuff right now. I think as a woman it’s in our nature to nurture someone else. Sometimes at the expense of ourselves.”

5. Drew Barrymore

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Drew Barrymore discussed single life in her New York Times best-selling memoir ‘Wildflower.’

Drew Barrymore wrote in her memoir “Wildflower”: “It’s ironic that we rush through being ‘single’ as if it’s some disease or malady to get rid of or overcome.

“The truth is, most likely, one day you will meet someone and it will be gone. And once it’s gone, it’s really gone! Why does no one tell us how important it is to enjoy being single and being by yourself?”

6. Chelsea Handler

Emma McIntyre/ Getty Images Chelsea Handler said, ‘being single is delightfully more than it’s cracked up to be.’

Chelsea Handler told TIME magazine in 2016: “Without single women and their impressive sense of self, we’d be without Queen Elizabeth I, Marie-Sophie Germain, Susan B. Anthony, Florence Nightingale, Jane Austen, Harper Lee, Diane Keaton, Greta Garbo, Jane Goodall and me, myself and I.

“Being single is delightfully more than it’s cracked up to be … if you can stand the horror of your own company, that is.”

7. Halle Berry

Getty/Amy Sussman Halle Berry’s metaphor for a man is ‘the cherry on the pie.’

According to Glamour magazine, Halle Berry once said:

“A man for me is the cherry on the pie. But I’m the pie and my pie is good all by itself. Even if I don’t have a cherry.”

8. Charlize Theron

Jason Mendez/WireImage Charlize Theron was previously engaged to Sean Penn for six months in 2015.

For Glamour magazine’s 2019 Woman of the Year issue, Charlize Theron said: “I haven’t been in a relationship for a very long time. I never wanted to get married.

“Those are things that are not hard for me because they’re innately my truth. I find people are somewhat perplexed by that, and also more with women, right?”

9. Kendall Jenner

Samir Hussein/Contributor/Getty Images Kendall Jenner says a ‘strong woman … doesn’t need a man.’

In an interview with Calvin Klein in 2016, Kendall Jenner said: “A strong woman is independent and doesn’t need a man. She can walk into a room by herself and not be bothered.”

10. Terri Hatcher

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Terri Hatcher divorced her husband, actor Jon Tenney in 2003.

Terri Hatcher told People in December 2019: “Many women who get divorced will not get remarried. That kind of sounds depressing but it doesn’t have to be.

“Many women are not just surviving alone, they’re thriving. They’re empowered, they’re making money, they’re being healthy, they’re travelling.

“You are allowed to be proud of your life when you’re not part of a couple.”

11. January Jones

David Buchan / Stringer January Jones said she doesn’t feel unhappy or lonely being single.

In a 2017 issue of Red magazine picked up by People, January Jones said: “Do I want [a partner]? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely.

“It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it.”

12. Hailee Steinfeld

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld said her top priorities are work and family.

Hailee Steinfeld told Harpers Bazaar in 2017: “I mean, there’s always time for dating. I do feel that right now though – and I hate saying this – my top priority is what I’m working on. It’s that and family, and then everything else.”

13. Susan Sarandon

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Endometriosis Foundation of America Susan Sarandon split from her long-time partner Tim Robbins in 2009.

Susan Sarandon spoke to Reuters in 2012 and said: “[Single life] has been a lot of different things. It’s traumatic and exhilarating. The one thing that’s been really clear to me is that you have to think of your own life and your relationship and everything as a living organism.

“It’s constantly moving, changing, growing.”

14. Diane Keaton

Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian Diane Keaton has never married and said that’s never made her life ‘any less.’

Diane Keaton told The Independent in 2014:

“I remember when I was young I honestly believed in some ridiculous way that you would find someone who would be the person you lived with until you died. I don’t think that because I’m not married it’s made my life any less.

“That old maid myth is garbage.”

15. Sophia Bush

Presley Ann/Getty Images Sophia Bush said you need to be a ‘complete person’ before getting into a relationship.

Sophia Bush told US Weekly in 2012: “I don’t think you can really, truly be the partner you want to be until you know on an absolute level that you are a complete person on your own. I think that’s something all women deserve to know.”

16. Selena Gomez

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Selena Gomez’s most recent public relationship was with The Weeknd who she split up with in 2017.

Selena Gomez told “The Zach Sang Show” in October 2019: “I’ve been super, super single for two years and I want to know what the love will look like next for me. I want it to be real, and I don’t want it to be codependent or messy or [have] a lack of communication.

“I think when you get older, you find people that are actually right for you.”

17. Niall Horan

CraSH/imageSPACE / MediaPunch/AP Niall Horan split from Hailee Steinfeld in December 2018.

According to Metro, Niall Horan told Teen Now in 2014: “Being single means you’re strong enough to wait for what you deserve.”

