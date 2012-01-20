17 Big Companies That Are Intensely Religious

Many big brands are intensely religious, even though consumers may not realise it. Most of the time, it comes from a devout founder passing his or her values on down the line.



Some companies put their religion right out in the open, and are proud of their identities. Chick-fil-A is infamous for closing on Sundays, and In-N-Out puts Bible verses on its packaging. Interstate Batteries’ mission statement states up front that it exists “to glorify God” while selling its products.

Still, it’s risky for brands to affiliate themselves with a religion directly. Since it’s just a polarising subject, it often opens companies up to controversy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.