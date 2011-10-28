This Halloween, Look As Ridiculous As Washington Politicians

This Halloween, ditch the trite pop culture and “sexy [insert any noun here]” costumes and go for something a little more original.



With the first Republican nominating contests just two months away, there’s no better place to look for fresh costume ideas than the looming presidential election. With its twists and gaffes, its campaigns and candidates, the race to the White House has produced a trove of material just waiting to be spoofed.

And don’t worry if you have trouble coming up with something on your own. We’ve got you covered with seventeen of our own costume ideas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.