This Halloween, Look As Ridiculous As Washington Politicians

This Halloween, ditch the trite pop culture and “sexy [insert any noun here]” costumes and go for something a little more original.
With the first Republican nominating contests just two months away, there’s no better place to look for fresh costume ideas than the looming presidential election. With its twists and gaffes, its campaigns and candidates, the race to the White House has produced a trove of material just waiting to be spoofed.
And don’t worry if you have trouble coming up with something on your own. We’ve got you covered with seventeen of our own costume ideas.
You've probably seen it by now, the video of Herman Cain singing a ballad about pizza to the tune of John Lennon's song, 'Imagine.'
Rose tinted glasses, a long-haired wig, and a pizza box are all you need for this costume that fuses Lennon's music and Cain's love of pizza.
Dress as a 70s rocker in an homage to Jon Huntsman's former career as the keyboardist for the band, Wizard. And don't worry if no one gets who you are -- no one knows who present-day Jon Huntsman is either.
As Vice President, Joe Biden is often tasked with pushing the administration's messages, making him a sort of de facto sidekick to President Obama. And what better tandem is their than the classic 'Dynamic Duo' of Batman and Robin?
Biden is a perfect Robin, too, because like Robin, he has a tendency to go rogue and gleefully do things his way, results be damned. Plus, can't you just picture Biden hanging out in a Robin costume -- not necessarily for Halloween?
Here's an interpretative costume: forgo Halloween entirely, stay at home, and say you're Gary Johnson.
Johnson has been excluded from all but two GOP debates due to his poor showing in polls of the Republican primary. This costume also works if you want to be Buddy Roemer or Fred Karger, two other declared candidates who've been barred from the debates.
Rick Perry once fatally shot a coyote with a laser-sighted pistol while out on a jog. Waving a pistol around on Halloween probably isn't the best idea -- so instead, why not go as the deceased coyote?
Wear all grey, or a fur coat if you have one, and dab on some fake blood. Throw in some cowboy boots if you want to really drive home the Texas angle.
Conservative pundits spent copious columns and airtime begging for a small government stalwart like Paul Ryan or Chris Christie to get in the GOP primary.
For this costume, dress in tattered clothes, grab a bindle, and stick a copy of The Weekly Standard in your pocket. If you go out trick-or-treating, complain at every door about the candy and beg for something better.
When Chris Christie announced that he was backing Mitt Romney for president, he made a bizarre metaphor about 'infinite pie.'
For an easy last-minute costume, simply tape a piece of paper to your chest with the fraction 22/7 -- the mathematical equation whose result is the infinitely-repeating decimal for pi -- written on it.
According to news reports, someone stole President Obama's teleprompter from a Virginia hotel parking lot. Since no culprit was ever found, you can have a little fun with this one.
Ink a hopeful speech on a white T-shirt and go for Halloween as Obama's missing teleprompter. Your story: you weren't actually stolen, but rather ran away to find stardom as the teleprompter on a daytime soap opera in California.
Gingrich's campaign came back from the dead this Fall after a disastrous rollout that sent staffers fleeing and dropped Gingrich to the bottom of polls.
Zombies are all the rage right now, so this costume is both timely and topical. Gingrich bills himself as an ideas guy which is fitting because, as a zombie, he would have a newfound affinity for brains.
Tim Pawlenty dropped out of the race early after running an uninspiring campaign. Critics said Pawlenty was too boring for the political climate, often comparing him to white bread.
Luckily, a costume company already makes an adult-sized Wonder Bread outfit, the perfect garb to represent T-Paw.
Remember Michele Bachmann's wild-eyed cover photo on Newsweek? Or her video response to the State of the Union, when she looked earnestly off camera?
Put on a pair of those droopy, googly-eye glasses for an easy recreation of those notable Bachmann moments.
Mitt Romney's critics accuse him of being two-faced and of flip-flopping on important issues like healthcare and abortion. Well, what better way to represent Romney than by going as Batman's nemesis, Two-Face?
You can decide how much effort you want to put into this one, opting either to just paint one half of your face acid-burn purple, or to go all in and sew two clashing, three-piece suits together for the classic Two-Face look.
Herman Cain has spent a lot of time on the campaign trail talking about numbers. Or rather, he's spent a lot of time talking about one number: 9-9-9.
Throw on a cape, pop in some fake fangs, and spend all night cackling, 'Nine! Nine per cent sales tax! Wha-ha-ha.'
President Obama's poll numbers are so bad that local Democrats have coincidentally been unavailable to appear in public with him when he's visited their districts to pitch his jobs bill. It's getting so bad that pretty soon, Obama might want to avoid being seen with himself too.
All you need for this costume is a set of those classic Groucho Marx-style false nose and glasses disguises and you too can look like Obama trying to avoid his own negative public image.
While teasing a presidential run over the summer, Sarah Palin packed her family on a tour bus plastered with the Constitution and set off on a 'family vacation.' The tour served as a boon to her PAC's fundraising efforts, yet Palin ultimately announced that she wasn't running for office after all.
Slip into some sandals, don a Hawaiian shirt, and stroll around, arm outstretched, holding an empty coffee cup to emulate the former Alaska governor.
The Donald flirted with a White House run largely by questioning Obama's citizenship and demanding to see his birth certificate. Throw on a bad wig and a deerstalker hat -- the kind worn by Sherlock Holmes -- and scour your surroundings with a magnifying glass.
This costume was ubiquitous last year, but in 2011 its retro. It's your standard witch outfit, but you have to tell everyone you're not a witch.
