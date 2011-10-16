UPDATE: 24 Arrested At Citibank; Dramatic Video Shows Woman In A Suit Getting Arrested

Photo: Google Maps

Today some Occupy Wall Street marchers went directly to banks.According to Alex Silverman of CBS New York, 17 24 were arrested for trespassing inside the LaGuardia Pl. Citigroup location. Another 2 were arrested outside for disorderly conduct.



This idea of being more confrontational with banks will help the protesters get more attention, but going to random retail outlets, and being a nuisance inside the part where the ATMs are is going to be pretty ineffective.

Several people have pointed out that the purpose of going to the bank was to withdraw accounts (as a protest) so characterising the entry there purely as a demonstration does not seem to be accurate.

This video of a women in a suit — who may or may not have been there to protest — is making the rounds is also pretty dramatic.



SEE ALSO: These charts explain why protesters are so angry >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.