The 17 Agencies That Make Up America's Massive Spy Network

vast, composed of 17 distinct organisations each operating under its own shroud of secrecy.Oversight of these agencies generally falls to the Department of defence or Congress, leaving the average citizen with precious little knowledge of how they operate.

Funded by largely classified budgets, it’s difficult to assess how much the U.S. annually spends on these clandestine operations, but one 2012 estimate pegs the cost at about $75 billion.

The following slides highlight the expansive reach of the U.S. intelligence community.

