See How 16th Century Maps Compare To The Latest Satellite Imagery

Photo: Civitates Orbis Terrarum

Remember life before GPS? Instead of to-the-minute maps and turn-by-turn directions to the tune of an Australian woman’s voice, we relied on compasses and hand drawn maps.Georg Braun and Franz Hogenberg compiled Civitates Orbis Terrarum, a book of bird’s eye view maps from the 16th century.



Take a look at how the Google Maps of the 1500’s compares to today’s version, in some of the world’s biggest cities.

