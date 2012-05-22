Watch The 16th Annual Webby Awards LIVE Now!

You’re invited to join us as we distill the best of the Web at the 16th Annual Webby Awards on May 21st LIVE on watch.webbyawards.com.

The star-studded Webby Red Carpet featuring Shira Lazar and Romany Malco starts at 4:30pm ET and The Webby Awards show, hosted by Patton Oswalt, starts at 5:30pm ET.

The Webby Awards is a tribute of all the amazing things the Web has brought us. Here’s what’s in it for you:

Laugh with host and comedian Patton Oswalt

See hallmark 5-Word Speeches from Webby winners

Enjoy musical performances from Passion Pit, The Key of Awesome, and more

Catch Webby Special Achievement Winners Louis C.K., Bjork, Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, and Juliette Lewis and Graydon Sheppard

Watch our touching tribute to Steve Jobs, featuring Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, Al Gore, and more

Most importantly, celebrate your love of the web!

From viral sensations to the innovations that have changed our lives, The Webbys encompass everything we love about the Internet. Join us as we honour the best digital work the web has to offer!

On the go? Download The Webby Awards app now available free on iTunes.

And be sure to catch up on all the Show highlights tomorrow, May 22nd on watch.webbyawards.com.

