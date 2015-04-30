A glass-floored West Village penthouse in NYC is now on the market for $40 million

Dolly Lenz Real Estate LLC Legendary Realtor Dolly Lenz calls ‘one of the most magnificent penthouse homes in New York City.’

Tucked on the edge of the Manhattan’s West Village, hidden along the West Side Highway and Hudson River Greenway is 165 Perry St.

On top of that building, is a ginormous apartment which legendary Realtor Dolly Lenz calls “one of the most magnificent penthouse homes in New York City” in her listing.

The five bedroom, four bathroom duplex penthouse is on the market for nearly $US40 million.

Its 11,000 square feet of space is packed with amenities, including glass floors and a 3,000-square-foot, 7-car garage. A fireplace sits in the double-height living room, which opens up to a huge dual-level terrace that’s perfect for entertaining.

The master’s suite has a fireplace, as well. And windowed walk-in closets. And a steam room in the en-suite bathroom.

But there’s more. The listing goes on to mention a library, home office, formal dining room, eat-in chef’s kitchen, a full prep kitchen, and walk-in pantry, to round out the luxurious amenities.

Curbed notes that the property last hit the market as a rental in 2012 for $US80,000 a month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.