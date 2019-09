Photo: The White House

That, friends, is your estimated federal deficit for Fiscal Year 2011, which ends at the end of September.The good news, according to NYT, is that for the subsequent year, presuming various tax cuts aren’t extended, that will drop to $1.1 trillion.



Click here for more details on the President’s budget.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.