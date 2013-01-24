Starchitect Zaha Hadid's $160,000 Table Belongs In An Ice Palace

Zaha Hadid has made quite the name for herself in the architecture world — could interior design be in her future as well?



London’s Design Museum has just added her Liquid Glacial Table to a shortlist for their Designs of the Year 2013 awards. Hadid’s Galaxy Soho complex in Beijing was also nominated for the same award.

The four-part dining table was commissioned for the David Gill Gallery in March of 2012, and is made of entirely smooth acrylic resin with the ripples and waves below the surface. “The table’s legs seem to pour from the horizontal in an intense vortex of water frozen in time,” the description says on the Zaha Hadid Architects website. “The transparent acrylic material amplifies this perception; adding depth and complexity through a flawless display of infinite kaleidoscopic refractions.”

This is not the first piece of furniture Hadid’s architecture firm has unveiled. Previous tables, vases, and benches from Zaha Hadid Architects also have the same fluid forms and intriguing shapes her buildings are known for.

Each of the tables is handmade in Italy and start at a base price of $160,000. The Designs of the Year 2013 awards will be announced to the public on April 17, 2013.

Photo: Photography by Jacopo Spilimbergo via Zaha Hadid Architects

Photo: Photography by Jacopo Spilimbergo via Zaha Hadid Architects

Photo: Photography by Jacopo Spilimbergo via Zaha Hadid Architects

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.