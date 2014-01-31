16-Year-Old Says He Can Hack Snapchat And Get Your Phone Number

After a massive hack where someone posted 4.6 million Snapchat usernames and phone numbers online, the company tried to amp up its security. Apparently, it didn’t do a great job.

Graham Smith, a 16-year-old sophomore in high school, told Bloomberg TV that he can still access users’ phone numbers, despite the increased security.

This statement comes after he was able to hack Snapchat’s system to find the cell number of Snapchat CTO Bobby Murphy to text him about the flaws. After that exchange, Snapchat boosted security once again, but Smith says that he can still access phone numbers. It’s simply a longer process than it was before.

Smith actually worked off the original Snapchat hack, re-writing it to work around any changes that Snapchat had made to its security.

Since he began his communication with Snapchat, Graham was interviewed for a job, but he says that communication has slowed down since he’s been publically exposing the company’s problems.

Snapchat told Graham that bigger security changes are on the way soon, and he says he will be continuing to try to hack the app to see how effective those changes are.

“I do this as a hobby, really,” he says.

Watch the full video:

