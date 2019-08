Benjamin¬†Kapelushnik, a.k.a. Benjamin “Kickz”, may only be 16 years old, but he has been serving the “sneakerhead” community for years by reselling rare sneakers to celebrities and the public on his website. His clients include hip-hop moguls such as Snapchat co-star DJ Khaled and pro athletes.¬†

