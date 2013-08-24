16-Year-Old Arrested For Beating Death Of 88-Year-Old WWII Veteran

KHQ Delbert Belton

Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the beating to death of an 88-year-old World War II veteran, NBC News reports.

Police are still looking for a second teenager suspect they think was involved in the murder and robbery.

The first teen has been charged.

Local news station KHQ has released photographs of the suspects. The suspect who has been arrested has a criminal history including charges of malicious mischief, assault, driving without a licence, and riot with a deadly weapon, according to the news station.

They’re suspected of murdering Delbert Belton in the parking lot of the Eagles Lodge in Spokane, Wash. on Wednesday. Belton died of his injuries the next morning and a relative said his face was so badly beaten that doctors couldn’t stop the bleeding.

Belton was shot in the leg in the Battle of Okinawa during World War II and survived, according to NBC.

