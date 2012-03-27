16 Words That Might Just Scare You Away From Investing In Facebook

Photo: Robert Scoble

“Simply put: we don’t build services to make money; we make money to build better services.”



Those 16 words are from a letter Mark Zuckerberg wrote, included in Facebook’s IPO filing.

On the one hand, investors have to be happy to see this attitude.

It’s the same one Steve Jobs professed. He did pretty well.

On the other hand, Facebook is already a HUGE site with almost a billion users; its growth is probably going to come through increased monetization, not adding more users. There’s nothing wrong with making products to make money. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos does, and he’s clearly not held hostage by the short term needs of investors.

