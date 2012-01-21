16 Expert Observations That Will Have You Rethinking Your Investment Strategy

Photo: Iain Farrell via Flickr

We thought we had it all figured out before this week started.We were wrong.



The top minds in the investment business offered some novel analysis, broke conventional wisdom, and even opened our eyes to some misperceptions.

This particular week, we learned there may be a simple explanation for the market rally, falling natural gas prices might have little to do with oversupply, analysts have no idea what is happening with treasuries, and the ECRI and Conference Board’s leading indexes may be converging .

What follows are excerpts from such stories this week. All of the important stuff you might have missed this week, right here.

