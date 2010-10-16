16 Ways Your Startup Needs To Be Getting Customers

Online advertising can come in three flavours: CPM, CPC, and CPA. CPM is your traditional pay per 1,000 impressions on a website. I'm not a huge fan of this and usually think it's quite a spray+pray approach. It can be very useful when applied to the right niches and audience.

CPC ads let you pay per click. This is primarily how Google makes money. You search with an intent, they show sponsored ads, and you end up clicking on one of those ads. The problem with CPC ads on Google and other sites comes in the form of click fraud.

Lastly, CPA ads are billed on a Cost Per Acquisition basis. You pay the advertiser every time a customer acquisition mechanism takes place. That usually includes a purchase, but it could also be a registration of some sort. My advice on online advertising if you are going to do it is this:

* Heavily track the funnel coming from online advertising so you know what does and doesn't convert.

* Try to put custom landing pages in place.

* Go as niche as possible when buying ads. Find your audience. Buysellads, influads, thedeck, and federated media are great places to find very niche ads.

* Make sure the economics make sense. You can reduce anything down to cost per acquisition. ie- Buying 100,000 impressions at $2 CPM. If the lifetime value of your customer is $10, you will break even at 1 purchase per 5,000 impressions and be profitable at anything under.