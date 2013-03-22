16 Ways LeBron James Became loveable Again

LeBron James was universally beloved when he first came into the NBA.
It was only after the PR disaster surrounding his move to Miami that NBA fans fully turned against him.
Ultimately that villain persona didn’t fit him, and he has spent the last two years trying to be as goofy and likeable as possible.
It has led to some amazing moments.
RT @parletoo: @kingjames do you love space Jam ?(I love that movie. Wish I could do Space Jam 2!)
-- LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2012
He showed how much he cares. After a loss to the Knicks in December, he reportedly went straight to the weight-room
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.