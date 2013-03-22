16 Ways LeBron James Became loveable Again

LeBron James was universally beloved when he first came into the NBA.



It was only after the PR disaster surrounding his move to Miami that NBA fans fully turned against him.

Ultimately that villain persona didn’t fit him, and he has spent the last two years trying to be as goofy and likeable as possible.

It has led to some amazing moments.

