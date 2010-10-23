16 Facts About Walmart That Will Blow Your Mind

Ujala Sehgal
Walmart Exterior

Photo: User:Sven via Wikimedia Commons

Everyone knows Walmart is an impossibly large multinational corporation intent on world domination.But just how close are they to getting there?

(This post was originally published on October 20.)

Walmart has more full-time employees -- 2.1 million -- than seven times the population of Iceland.

Source: Company filings

Walmart's $405 billion in revenue last year makes it the 23rd-largest economy in the world, bigger than Sweden.

Source: Company filings

This year, everyone in the world will make an average of 1.1 purchases at a Walmart.

Source: Business Pundit

Each week nearly one-third of the U.S. population visits Walmart's U.S. stores.

Source: Company filings

Last year Walmart sold more bananas than any other item.

Source: Bloomberg

China's exports to Walmart accounted for 11% of the growth of the total US trade deficit with China between 2001 and 2006.

Source: Economic Policy Institute

Walmart is the largest overall employer in the USA, and the biggest employer in 25 states.

Source: Company filings

If Walmart's more than 8,500 stores were put in one place, they would take up more than 32 square miles -- as much as 15,300 football fields.

Source: DailyFinance

Walmart parking lots alone take up roughly the size of Tampa, Florida.

Source: Walmart Watch

In 2000, Walmart was sued 4,851 times -- about once every 2 hours.

Source: UFCW

Walmart is battling 1.6 million employees in the largest class action sex discrimination law suit ever -- the potential cost is $11 billion.

Source: Business Pundit

The Walton family has given away about 2% of its net worth to charity -- Bill Gates is giving away 48% of his net worth and Warren Buffet 78% of his net worth.

Source: Business Pundit

An additional Walmart Supercenter per 100,000 residents increases average BMI by 0.25 units and the obesity rate by 2.4%.

Source: SSRN

The most frequent destination typed into GPS device Telenav is Walmart.

Source: Wireless and Mobile News

Source: Time Magazine

Walmart operates internationally under 55 different names, including Walmex in Mexico, Asda in the UK, Seiyu in Japan, and Best Price in India.

Source: Company filings

