16 Facts About Walmart That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: User:Sven via Wikimedia Commons

Everyone knows Walmart is an impossibly large multinational corporation intent on world domination.But just how close are they to getting there?



Click here to see 16 mind-blowing facts about the company >



(This post was originally published on October 20.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.