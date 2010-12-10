16 Up-And-Coming Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs You Need To Meet

Alyson Shontell
Yesterday, Business Insider released the SV 100, an annual list of the top people making waves in Silicon Valley’s digital scene.  The list is comprised primarily of VCs, senior executives, and founders. 

There are not many surprises on the list  — many recognised individuals work for Google, Apple or Facebook.  But there are a bunch of entrepreneurs who are new to the Silicon Valley beat, and you need to meet them.

These founders went from obscurity to mover-and-shaker status this year, making names for themselves with their startups. They are the future of Silicon Valley tech and entrepreneurship.

Jack Dorsey

CEO, Square

Although you may already know Dorsey as co-founder of Twitter, you may not know about his most recent entrepreneurial endeavour, Square.

Square released the first version of its miniature card readers that plug into your iPhone, allowing you to accept credit card payments anywhere.

Dorsey is also working part-time at his old company, Twitter, helping fix the product.

Adam D'Angelo

Founder, Quora

From tiny startups to monsters like Google and Facebook, everyone is trying to get in on Q&A these days.

But none of them are generating buzz like former Facebook CTO D'Angelo's Quora. D'Angelo launched, raised $11 million, and won over just about everyone in tech in 2010.

To read why D'Angelo quit his job as Facebook CTO to start Quora, click here.

Jeff Lawson

Cofounder and CEO, Twilio

Twilio's APIs, which let developers build phone calls and texts into their apps cheaply and simply, took off in 2010.

It has both huge companies like Salesforce and hot new startups like GroupMe as customers. The company raised a $12 million series B, and 500 Startups launched a microfund dedicated exclusively to Twilio-based startups.

Mike McCue

CEO, Flipboard

Flipboard is an iPad app that aggregates links to articles from your friends on Twitter and Facebook and puts the content together into a magazine. The app set the tech world on fire when it launched. McCue had to ask Apple not to feature the app in the iTunes store.

Andrey Ternovskiy

Founder, Chatroulette

Chatroulette has cooled off, but while it was hot, it was as hot as a brand new startup can possibly be.

The random chatting web service put together by this 17 year-old Russian made a huge splash, being featured on mainstream television programs and attracting the interest of major VCs.

Ternovskiy now lives in the Valley, where he's working with tech veterans toward regaining momentum for the site.

Alex Rampell

Cofounder and CEO, TrialPay

TrialPay was already winning big when BEFORE it signed a huge partnership with Facebook to let users earn Credits by buying from its partners. Now Rampell and company are running away with things.

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger

Founders, Instagram

With all the options already out there, it's hard to believe that a new photo sharing startup could succeed. But Instagram's simple iPhone integration and hipster-baiting photo filters drove the techies crazy, and the new service has become an overnight hit.

Ryan Graves

CEO, Uber

Silicon Valley absolutely fell in love with Uber's extremely simple idea: the company lets you easily order a cab with a text or from an app.

It has generated an insane amount of buzz since it launched earlier this year, and recently raised $1.2 million from a who's who of super angels.

Keith Lee

Cofounder and CEO, Booyah

Booyah's MyTown has taken the basic gameplay formula that has made Zynga a fortune on Facebook and turned it into a mobile location-based app for the iPhone.

Its massive success paved the way to a $20 million funding round.

Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk and Joe Gebbia

Cofounder and CEO, Cofounder and CTO, Cofounder and CPO, AirBNB

Airbnb runs a marketplace for booking unique spaces.

The company just raised a large $7.2 million series A, and Chesky has been promoting the service by living off it, staying in different locations he books through Airbnb around the world every night.

Phil Libin

CEO, Evernote

Evernote is the insanely useful cross-platform app for remembering everything. The company raised another $20 million in the fall.

Bill Clerico and Richard Aberman

Cofounders, WePay

WePay is doing very well with their simplified group payments platform. They closed a Series B round earlier this year at $7.5 million.

Doug Imbruce and Louis Monier

Cyriac Roeding

Cofounder and CEO, Shopkick

Shopkick was founded just last year, and only launched a few months ago, but it already has $20 million in VC funding and landed huge partnerships with retailers like Best Buy and Macy's.

Ethan Anderson

Cofounder and CEO, Redbeacon

Redbeacon -- a platform for bidding on local services -- won the Startup 2010 competition, raised $7.4 million in Series A funding from Mayfield and Venrock, and expanded its service from the Bay Area to Seattle.

Vishwas Prabhakara

Founder and CEO, Fanvibe

Fanvibe (formerly FanPulse) launched this year with a check-in app service for sporting events.

The Y-Combinator startup already has impressive partnerships with Comcast and the NBA.

