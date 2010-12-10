16 Up-And-Coming Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs You Need To Meet

Yesterday, Business Insider released the SV 100, an annual list of the top people making waves in Silicon Valley’s digital scene. The list is comprised primarily of VCs, senior executives, and founders.



There are not many surprises on the list — many recognised individuals work for Google, Apple or Facebook. But there are a bunch of entrepreneurs who are new to the Silicon Valley beat, and you need to meet them.

These founders went from obscurity to mover-and-shaker status this year, making names for themselves with their startups. They are the future of Silicon Valley tech and entrepreneurship.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.