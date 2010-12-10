16 Up-And-Coming Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs You Need To Meet

Yesterday, Business Insider released the SV 100, an annual list of the top people making waves in Silicon Valley’s digital scene. The list is comprised primarily of VCs, senior executives, and founders.
There are not many surprises on the list — many recognised individuals work for Google, Apple or Facebook. But there are a bunch of entrepreneurs who are new to the Silicon Valley beat, and you need to meet them.
These founders went from obscurity to mover-and-shaker status this year, making names for themselves with their startups. They are the future of Silicon Valley tech and entrepreneurship.
CEO, Square
Although you may already know Dorsey as co-founder of Twitter, you may not know about his most recent entrepreneurial endeavour, Square.
Square released the first version of its miniature card readers that plug into your iPhone, allowing you to accept credit card payments anywhere.
Dorsey is also working part-time at his old company, Twitter, helping fix the product.
Founder, Quora
From tiny startups to monsters like Google and Facebook, everyone is trying to get in on Q&A these days.
But none of them are generating buzz like former Facebook CTO D'Angelo's Quora. D'Angelo launched, raised $11 million, and won over just about everyone in tech in 2010.
To read why D'Angelo quit his job as Facebook CTO to start Quora, click here.
Cofounder and CEO, Twilio
Twilio's APIs, which let developers build phone calls and texts into their apps cheaply and simply, took off in 2010.
It has both huge companies like Salesforce and hot new startups like GroupMe as customers. The company raised a $12 million series B, and 500 Startups launched a microfund dedicated exclusively to Twilio-based startups.
CEO, Flipboard
Flipboard is an iPad app that aggregates links to articles from your friends on Twitter and Facebook and puts the content together into a magazine. The app set the tech world on fire when it launched. McCue had to ask Apple not to feature the app in the iTunes store.
Founder, Chatroulette
Chatroulette has cooled off, but while it was hot, it was as hot as a brand new startup can possibly be.
The random chatting web service put together by this 17 year-old Russian made a huge splash, being featured on mainstream television programs and attracting the interest of major VCs.
Ternovskiy now lives in the Valley, where he's working with tech veterans toward regaining momentum for the site.
Founders, Instagram
With all the options already out there, it's hard to believe that a new photo sharing startup could succeed. But Instagram's simple iPhone integration and hipster-baiting photo filters drove the techies crazy, and the new service has become an overnight hit.
CEO, Uber
Silicon Valley absolutely fell in love with Uber's extremely simple idea: the company lets you easily order a cab with a text or from an app.
It has generated an insane amount of buzz since it launched earlier this year, and recently raised $1.2 million from a who's who of super angels.
Cofounder and CEO, Booyah
Booyah's MyTown has taken the basic gameplay formula that has made Zynga a fortune on Facebook and turned it into a mobile location-based app for the iPhone.
Its massive success paved the way to a $20 million funding round.
Cofounder and CEO, Cofounder and CTO, Cofounder and CPO, AirBNB
Airbnb runs a marketplace for booking unique spaces.
The company just raised a large $7.2 million series A, and Chesky has been promoting the service by living off it, staying in different locations he books through Airbnb around the world every night.
CEO, Evernote
Evernote is the insanely useful cross-platform app for remembering everything. The company raised another $20 million in the fall.
Cofounders, WePay
WePay is doing very well with their simplified group payments platform. They closed a Series B round earlier this year at $7.5 million.
Cofounder and CEO, Shopkick
Shopkick was founded just last year, and only launched a few months ago, but it already has $20 million in VC funding and landed huge partnerships with retailers like Best Buy and Macy's.
Cofounder and CEO, Redbeacon
Redbeacon -- a platform for bidding on local services -- won the Startup 2010 competition, raised $7.4 million in Series A funding from Mayfield and Venrock, and expanded its service from the Bay Area to Seattle.
Founder and CEO, Fanvibe
Fanvibe (formerly FanPulse) launched this year with a check-in app service for sporting events.
The Y-Combinator startup already has impressive partnerships with Comcast and the NBA.
