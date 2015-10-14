16 things every grown man should purge from his closet

There are a lot of things that separate the men from the boys.

One of them is their wardrobe.

As a child you could get away with some interesting clothing choices (tie dye, for instance), but as a man who wants respect from his peers, his community, and any other discerning creature, those choices don’t exist anymore.

We’ve gathered some of the most offensive items a man should purge from his wardrobe in the infographic below. If you have any of them, quietly remove them from your closet, place them in the trash, and never speak of them again.

