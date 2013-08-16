16 Successful Entrepreneurs Give Advice On Ideas, Failure, And Balance

This post is part of the “Small Business, Big Ideas” series, in which business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators share their stories of overcoming obstacles and achieving success. “Small Business, Big Ideas” is sponsored by Chase. See more posts in the series »

The most successful people know a thing or two about how difficult it is to get to where they are. They know how to bring amazing ideas to life, face difficulties, overcome failures, and how important it is to trust along the way.

Below is an infographic compiling advice from the most driven entrepreneurs throughout various stages of their success.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.