16 Startups Worth Risking Your Career For

Location: New York



What it is: Media company that produces viral content, led by Jonah Peretti, Ben Smith and Jon Steinberg.

Date founded: 2006

Company size: 180 employees

Financing: $46.3 million from Hearst Ventures, SoftBank Capital, Ken Lerer, John Johnson, RRE Ventures, Founder Collective, Ron Conway, NEA, Michael and Kass Lazerow

Why it's a good bet: BuzzFeed is monetizing its content very well, even on mobile devices, which is important as people consume more on the go. Its ads actually work better on mobile devices than they do on desktops.

Steinberg is creating high engagement placements for advertisers without running a single banner ad, and Peretti has become a world expert in producing viral content.

It's growing quickly with 40 million monthly unique visitors, and investors are so excited about BuzzFeed they think it could become a billion-dollar digital brand. Its current valuation is about $200 million, so there's still an opportunity to join the company and grow with it.