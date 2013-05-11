16 Startups Just Won Spots In One Of The Summer's Most Competitive Accelerator Programs

CourtBean via FlickrDreamIt Ventures, a multi-city startup accelerator program like TechStars and Y Combinator, has selected 16 startups for its summer session in New York.



The three-month program gives each startup a stipend of up to $25,000 and mentorship. There’s a Demo Day at the end attended by press and investors. Some of the better known startups to come out of DreamIt are SCVNGR, Adaptly, Winston and SeatGeek.

Here’s who will be working out of the 8th Avenue accelerator this summer:

Callida Energy: Smart building SaaS solution for commercial facilities.

CreatorUp: The Online Web Series School: Learn from top web video experts how to create and market your own videos on the web.

GamePress: GamePress lets you create, share, and play mobile games on your iPad. With GamePress you don’t need to know any programming, or have graphics design skills.

Glassboard: Glassboard is the collaboration network for research and development.

HeyKiki: Aggregation platform for the education space (Kayak for class/activity searches).

Instrumagic: Creates super friendly magical musical instruments on mobile devices

licence Buddy: Platform to help licensed professionals to meet continuing education requirements.

Mimoona: Mimoona enables any website to integrate a fully featured crowdfunding platform into their site in less than 30 minutes

Miner: The easy way to deliver highly-contextual mobile content to people that are physically present at any location.

Perkle: an online community that connects consumers, businesses and charities, and rewards them all with great perks for helping each other.

Serviceful: Maids Radar makes it easy to find which House Cleaning Companies are available to clean your house today, without the call or search.

Stylr Inc.: Window shop your favourite clothing stores right from your iPhone. With Stylr you know what is in stock before you go to the store.

TouchBase: Business cards you can tap on any smartphone to download their content immediately and accurately – no camera, no NFC, and no QR codes required.

Trippin’ In: an unique “Engagement meter” for places and sites, measuring the real social pulse of local businesses.

WeDidIt: a web platform and mobile app for nonprofit fundraising.

wireLawyer: LinkedIn for lawyers; creating the largest virtual law practice in the world and improving social advocacy.

