16 Signs That You're A Narcissist

Narcissists are hard to deal with. But they can also be great leaders.In Michael Maccoby’s book “The Productive Narcissist: The Promise and Peril of Visionary Leadership,” he says that many leaders have some element of narcissism, but the great ones are those who have learned to retain an element of ego, while moderating the negative side effects of narcissism.



We collected a variety of insights from Maccoby’s book and Psychology Today and compiled them into a diagnostic test. The more you identify with these characteristics, the more likely you’re an egocentric narcissist.

