16 Signs That You're A Narcissist

Narcissists are hard to deal with. But they can also be great leaders.In Michael Maccoby’s book “The Productive Narcissist: The Promise and Peril of Visionary Leadership,” he says that many leaders have some element of narcissism, but the great ones are those who have learned to retain an element of ego, while moderating the negative side effects of narcissism.
We collected a variety of insights from Maccoby’s book and Psychology Today and compiled them into a diagnostic test. The more you identify with these characteristics, the more likely you’re an egocentric narcissist.
Narcissists typically enjoy leadership positions since they are able to dominate others without explanation and fulfil their need for constant positive reinforcement.
Source: Psychology Today
'A narcissist monk would not be good, but to be Kanye West and a narcissist is fantastic,' said University of South Alabama psychologist Peter Jonason, an expert on mating psychology and 'the darker side of human nature.'
Source: Psychology Today
After 34,653 face-to-face interviews, psychologist Frederick Stinson found that men tend to be more narcissistic than women across their lifespan.
Narcissism is believed to peak during adolescence and decline with age.
Source: Psychology Today
Narcissists are generally rated as more stylish and physically attractive, according to a study conducted by Simine Vazire, a psychologist at Washington University.
Source: Psychology Today
Psychologists Nicholas Holtzman and Michael Strube from Washington University in St. Louis found in a study that subjects who scored higher in narcissism are argumentative and curse more than their modest counterparts.
They also tend to use more sexually explicit language.
Source: Psychology Today
Anita Vangelisti, a psychologist at the University of Texas in Austin found that narcissists typically prefer to keep the conversation centered around themselves 'making exaggerated hand movements, talking loudly, and showing disinterest by 'glazing over' when others speak.'
Source: Psychology Today
Narcissistic people tend to have more short-term hookups than the standard.
'I allow a woman to feel the gift of really wanting me whenever I feel she needs to feel that,' writes Erik von Markovik, or his alter-ego Mystery, in The Pickup Artist: The New and Improved Art of Seduction. 'Every three weeks or so I remind her that I continue to have options, and continue to choose her.'
Narcissistic women consistently dress provocatively and narcissistic men like to show their wittiness.
Source: Psychology Today
Psychologists Joshua Foster at the University of South Alabama and W. Keith Campbell at the University of Georgia found in a study that narcissists are more likely to cheat once they think their partners are committed.
They also seem to get a rush out of convincing others to engage in promiscuous sexual acts that they normally do not participate in.
Source: Psychology Today
Through his research, Campbell found that the four-month mark -- the apparent satisfaction peak in any dating relationship -- is typically how long it takes for someone dating a narcissist to see their true colours.
Narcissistic people intentionally put down others in order to maintain a high positive image of themselves.
'Seeking admiration is like a drug for narcissists,' said Mitja D. Back, a psychologist at Johannes Gutenberg-University in Mainz, Germany. 'In the long run it becomes difficult because others won't applaud them, so they always have to search for new acquaintances from whom they get the next fix.'
This also explains why narcissists typically maintain only weak relationships.
Source: Psychology Today
According to Sigmund Freud, a combination of parental rejection and excessive admiration is more strongly linked to adult narcissism than if one childhood experience consistently existed without the other.
The inconsistency and whiplash of the parent's attitude towards their children will eventually cause for a 'deep craving for admiration' and lead the narcissistic to lead a life searching for fleeting ego boosts.
Source: Psychology Today
You choose your male friends to either attain a higher social status or have a partner to exploit women with
Narcissistic men and women choose their male friends very differently.
Women choose opposite-sex friends who have high social status in order to feel a false sense of worthiness whereas men choose male companions who have similar values as them so they have a 'wingmen' while exploiting women.
Source: Psychology Today
