16 Ways To Know If You're A Narcissist

In his book, “The Productive Narcissist: The Promise and Peril of Visionary Leadership,” psychoanalyst Michael Maccoby suggests that many leaders have some element of narcissism, but the great ones are those that have learned to retain an element of ego, while moderating the negative side effects of narcissism.

We collected a variety of insights from Maccoby’s book and Psychology Today, which we compiled into a diagnostic test.

The more you identify with the statements, the more likely you’re classified as a narcissist.

