16 Ridiculous Ways Former NBA Star Gilbert Arenas Spends His Money

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas is living a lavish lifestyle as he continues to get paid even though he hasn’t played an NBA game since 2012.
With reoccurring injuries and off-the-court-issues stemming from a felony gun charge, Arenas has been out since 2012. He played with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association last season.
Arenas signed a six-year, $US111 million deal with the Wizards in 2008. He was traded to the Orlando Magic in 2010.
Arenas says the Magic still owes him $US38 million. His contract with the Magic was ranked the “Worst NBA Contracts Of The 21st Century” by Yahoo Sports.
Thanks to his contract though he doesn’t need work while he’s out of the NBA and he’s still spending money like crazy.
He has a fancy grotto next to his backyard pool complete with a bar, hot tub, and of course a water slide.
He has his own personal shark tank. It costs $US5,000 each month to feed his sharks and an additional $US1,500 for someone to take care of them.
He's always ready for a night of gambling, carrying wads of $US20,000 in five dollar bills to make things easier at the casino.
Which doesn't include the shoes he wore in the 2010 season worth $US7,730 that he gave all away in a contest.
He's known for showering his friends in cash too. The lucky recipient here is former teammate Nick Young.
He bought a Hyperbaric chamber to absorb the oxygen in his home so it would be the same altitude as the Rocky Mountains because he thought it would improve his conditioning.
