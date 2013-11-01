16 Ridiculous Ways Former NBA Star Gilbert Arenas Spends His Money

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas is living a lavish lifestyle as he continues to get paid even though he hasn’t played an NBA game since 2012.

With reoccurring injuries and off-the-court-issues stemming from a felony gun charge, Arenas has been out since 2012. He played with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association last season.

Arenas signed a six-year, $US111 million deal with the Wizards in 2008. He was traded to the Orlando Magic in 2010.

Arenas says the Magic still owes him $US38 million. His contract with the Magic was ranked the “Worst NBA Contracts Of The 21st Century” by Yahoo Sports.

Thanks to his contract though he doesn’t need work while he’s out of the NBA and he’s still spending money like crazy.

