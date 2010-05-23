16 Reasons To Jailbreak Your iPad

Jailbreaking the iPad is stupidly easy.



But even so, why bother? What’s in it for you and your tablet?

Here are 16 of the best, most useful apps and tools for jailbroken iPads.

Backgrounder lets you multitask on the iPad Backgrounder: By far the most important jailbreak app for the iPad, Backgrounder addresses the iPad's biggest software shortcoming: its lack of multitasking. Once Backgrounder is installed, all that's needed to force an app like Pandora into the background is a press'n'hold of the home button. You can add other triggers too, via Activator. (My personal favourite is 'Status Bar Hold.') Activator is a gesture framework Activator: A gesture framework that's automatically installed with Backgrounder, though there's a downloadable front-end for the app that's worth nabbing. Anyway, this lets you assign a huge variety of triggers and gestures to system functions. For example, when I shake my iPad, it takes a screenshot. Ha! Veency is a VNC server for your iPad Veency: A VNC server for your iPad. This lets you open and control your iPad from any computer on the same network (or conceivably from outside the network, if you've forwarded the right ports to your iPad). The zero-setup app comes with a mouse framework, so you'll see a cursor on the iPad as it's being remotely controlled. Super cool as a tech demo, and surprisingly useful--it's a nice way to add your iPad to your main computer setup. You'll need a desktop VNC client like RealVNC or ChickenoftheVNC to use it. SBSettings gives you better, more accessible settings -- key for extending battery life SBSettings: This app adds two important features to the iPad: advanced settings, and an always-available control panel for the more important ones. Many gestures are available (via Activator); I've got mine set up so that when I pinch my homescreen, the control panel slides down. The panel can be populated with just about any setting you could imagine, but Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Brightness toggles are must-includes. FullForce expands iPhone apps to use all of the iPad's screen real estate FullForce: A clever little extension that installs to the iPad's settings screen. From there, you can designate iPhone apps--the ones that haven't been properly adapted for the iPad yet--to stretch out to the iPad's resolution. I'm not talking about pixel doubling, either: apps employ native UI elements, and scale dynamically. The success rate isn't spectacular, and it rarely works with games. That said, apps like Facebook and NYTimes (which has much more content than the iPad NYT app) scale perfectly, and fill a need. FullForce works on most jailbreak apps, too, including a few in this guide. WinterBoard is a first try at themes for the iPad. WinterBoard: Themes! Well, sort of. Most of the Winterboard-compatible themes available in Cydia aren't designed for the iPad, so they look terrible. But hey, you can fiddle around with the dock, with some fonts, with some coloration, and so on. More iPad themes will come in due time. MyWi lets you tether any device to your 3G iPad. MyWi: Tethering for the 3G iPad, weeeeee! It's a paid app, but you can trial test it for free. It creates a local Wi-Fi network which you can connect to with anything, from a laptop to a Wi-Fi-only iPad. MultiIconMover makes rearranging your desktop easier. MultiIconMover: Moving icons one by one is a pain in the arse. MultiIconMover adds a clever little behaviour to the OS, such that when icons are in wobbly (moving) mode, they can be flagged for movement with a single tap. Once the apps are selected, the user simply switches over the the screen he wants the apps to move to, taps the home button, and the deed is done. Cydelete makes Cydia apps as easy to delete as normal apps. Cydelete: If you've read this far, you've probably got a stack of new icons on your homescreen, courtesy of Cydia. One problem: You can't delete them like normal apps. (Instead of the simple X-delete convention, Cydia apps depend on management from within Cydia. Lame!) This brings back the little 'X', so you can nuke the Cydia apps you don't want to keep, conveniently. OpenSSH lets you connect to the iPad over wifi to manage files. OpenSSH: Allows connections to the iPad over Wi-Fi, and gives you full access to the device's file system from your computer. Once it's installed, it's just there--no app to run, no settings to mess with. This is the easiest way to move files to the iPad for jailbreak apps, like VLC and game emulators, to access. Instructions here. vlc4iPhone plays just about any video file. vlc4iPhone: This one's rough around the edges, to be sure. It works with FullForce, sort of, and it crashes fairly frequently. But just consider the potential here. VLC plays just about any video file, whether or not it's supported by iPhone OS. Movies could be dragged over to the iPad via SSH and played without the need for conversion. This is the vision that vlc4iPhone more or less fulfils, and which it will soon fulfil on the iPad. Installous helps you steal paid apps Installous: I wasn't sure about including this one, but it's a popular component of the jailbreak experience, a driving force behind its popularity, and, what the hell, you'd find out about it anyway. (Name that logical fallacy!) It's necessary to add special a repository to Cydia in order to get this one, but once you've done that, the rest is cake. If you must use it, please treat it as a try-before-you-buy tool. Devs gotta eat. Wi-Fi Sync lets you sync your iPad with iTunes over wifi. Wi-Fi Sync: $10 for a jailbreak app? Before you laugh, hear this: Wi-Fi sync syncs your iPad with iTunes over Wi-Fi. Rock is a Cydia alternative. Rock: An alternative to Cydia, Rock offers a different interface, and more importantly, a useful framework for app trials. (More and more jailbreak apps are going paid, so this matters.) I prefer the interface to Cydia's, but find it less stable. Categories lets you make folders for your apps. Categories: This one's simple enough: Folders for your apps, like the ones in OS 4, except uglier. iFile is a file manager for the iPad. iFile: A file manager for the iPad. This becomes more important when you're SSHing files back and forth to your iPad. the folder trees in a meaningful way. Still not convinced? No worries, check out these 99 apps that you can get without jailbreaking.

