20 Raunchy Text Messages Tiger Woods Sent To His Mistress Joslyn James

The New York Post has an incredible transcript of text messages Tiger Woods allegedly sent to his mistress Joslyn James.The reformed porn star posted them on her Web site, which keeps crashing.
We’ve assembled a sampling of them here. Note the time stamps, too.
WARNING: They are not for the faint of heart.
Read Tiger’s raunchy texts here (possibly NSFW!) >
Oh i know. Not at all. Just glad and suprised i can do that to you Im all clean. Come on down:)
Ok. I would like to have a threesome with you and another girl you trust
Tiger:Sent: 03:48 PM 08/29/2009:
Does that excite you at all or no
Then im going to tell you to shut the F--- up while i slap your face and pull your hair for making noise
I know you have tried every positing imaginable but what turns you on besides a dp
I want you to beg for my c---. Kiss you all over to convince me to let you have it in your mouth
Next time i see you, you better beg and if you don't do it right i will slap, spank, bite and f--- you till
This has been a total s--- trip. Im sorry i fucked up last night. And this s---. We will get it right next time so we can spend more time together.
Don't F------ talk to me. You almost just ruined my whole life. If my agent and these guys would have seen
you there, F---
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.