20 Raunchy Text Messages Tiger Woods Sent To His Mistress Joslyn James

I’m ruining Tiger’s life!

The New York Post has an incredible transcript of text messages Tiger Woods allegedly sent to his mistress Joslyn James.The reformed porn star posted them on her Web site, which keeps crashing.



We’ve assembled a sampling of them here. Note the time stamps, too.

WARNING: They are not for the faint of heart.

Read Tiger’s raunchy texts here (possibly NSFW!) >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.