20 Raunchy Text Messages Tiger Woods Sent To His Mistress Joslyn James

Business Insider
joslyn james veronica daniels tiger woodsI’m ruining Tiger’s life!

The New York Post has an incredible transcript of text messages Tiger Woods allegedly sent to his mistress Joslyn James.The reformed porn star posted them on her Web site, which keeps crashing.

We’ve assembled a sampling of them here. Note the time stamps, too.

WARNING: They are not for the faint of heart.

Read Tiger’s raunchy texts here (possibly NSFW!) >

Tiger:Sent: 04:18 PM 07/31/2009:

Oh i know. Not at all. Just glad and suprised i can do that to you Im all clean. Come on down:)

Tiger:Sent: 11: 08 PM 08/23/2009:

I like when you do that to me

Tiger:Sent: 04:06 PM 08/28/2009:

I want to be deep inside you

Tiger:Sent: 03:19 PM 08/29/2009:

I need that so bad

Tiger:Sent: 03:30 PM 08/29/2009:

Me to. I would wear you out

Tiger:Sent: 03:32 PM 08/29/2009:

I have no idea. I would love to have the ability to make you sore

Tiger:Sent: 03:43 PM 08/29/2009:

Ok. I would like to have a threesome with you and another girl you trust

Tiger:Sent: 03:48 PM 08/29/2009:

Does that excite you at all or no

Tiger:Sent: 03:37 PM 08/29/2009:

Do you ever hook up with other guys or girls

Tiger:Sent: 03:52 PM 08/29/2009:

God girl. You better want to take care of me

I want to treat you rough. Throw you around, spank and slap you

Tiger:Sent: 04:07 PM 08/29/2009:

You are my f------ w----

Tiger:Sent: 04:08 PM 08/29/2009:

Hold you down while i choke you ...

Tiger:Sent: 04:10 PM 08/29/2009:

Then im going to tell you to shut the F--- up while i slap your face and pull your hair for making noise

Tiger:Sent: 04:21 PM 08/29/2009:

Where do you want to be bitten

Tiger:Sent: 04:53 PM 08/29/2009:

I know you have tried every positing imaginable but what turns you on besides a dp

Tiger:Sent: 05:15 PM 08/29/2009:

I want you to beg for my c---. Kiss you all over to convince me to let you have it in your mouth

Tiger:Sent: 05:26 PM 08/29/2009:

Next time i see you, you better beg and if you don't do it right i will slap, spank, bite and f--- you till

Tiger:Sent: 11:31 AM 10/04/2009:

This has been a total s--- trip. Im sorry i fucked up last night. And this s---. We will get it right next time so we can spend more time together.

Tiger:Sent: 12:08 PM 10/04/2009:

Don't F------ talk to me. You almost just ruined my whole life. If my agent and these guys would have seen

you there, F---

