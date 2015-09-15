16 Malcolm Turnbull quotes that reveal the mind of Australia's next prime minister

Malcolm Turnbull.

Malcolm Turnbull yesterday successfully challenged Tony Abbott for the Liberal leadership, and will today become Australia’s 29th prime minister.

The journalist turned barrister, turned businessman, turned politician is one of the more interesting politicians of his time.

Drawing on his skills as journalist, his knowledge as a businessman, and his conviction as a lawyer, Turnbull’s political reputation has been established as an effective advocate for gay marriage, climate change and social progress in Australia, while being part of the established conservative movement.

His dog blog also probably helps his case – cute!

Here are a few quotes from Turnbull that takes you inside the mind of the former communications minister and millionaire.

On gay marriage Let us be honest with each other. The threat to marriage is not the gays. It is a lack of loving commitment - whether it is found in the form of neglect, indifference, cruelty or adultery, to name just a few manifestations of the loveless desert in which too many marriages come to grief. Michael Kirby Lecture, 2012 On trusting politicians When politicians offer you something for nothing, or something that sounds too good to be true, it's always worth taking a careful second look. Federal Election, 2010 On the effect of the Internet on careers Gone are the days when your indiscretions at university were recorded in a roneoed college newsletter of which there is only one copy left tucked in a filing cabinet at the back of a library. Today that same college newsletter is online, accessible by the whole world now and forever. Alfred Deakin Lecture, 2012 On the modern news cycle It's not a 24-hour news cycle, it's a 60-second news cycle now, it's instantaneous. It has never been easier to get away with telling lies. It has never been easier to get away with the glib one liner. The Woodford Folk Festival, 2012 On what you should achieve in life It's really corny to say, but if you are happily married and have good kids, that is about 98 per cent of what you should be seeking to achieve. To Lenore Taylor in the SMH, 2012 On Prime Ministerial ambitions I am an ambitious person, but I am not ambitious in the sense that I want jobs only for the sake of them... I am here to do things I think are worthwhile. I am always careful that the political positions I take are consistent with good policy. I would not want to be prime minister of Australia at any price. To Lenore Taylor in The SMH, 2012 On the radio I love radio - its immediacy and especially its intimacy... it is part of your life, whispering into your ear. You can't see it, but equally importantly it can't see you. Address to the National Radio Conference in 2012 On the footy Great work Roosters! I don’t normally say this about leftwingers but Tupou is a genius. Twitter, October 2013 On the rise of smartphones Hmm are we becoming cyborgs. Reckon 80+% of people on ferry this morning (Incl me) engrossed w their smart phone. Twitter, May 2014. On gun control I suspect they will find the courage when Fox News enthusiastically campaigns for it. Twitter, Dec 2012, responding to Rupert Murdoch's tweet: Terrible news today. When will politicians find courage to ban automatic weapons? As in Oz after similar tragedy. On the NBN Labor’s biggest mistake with the NBN was establishing a government owned start-up company to build the largest and most complex infrastructure project in our history. Was it just hubris of Rudd and Conroy to devise this scheme on the back of a drink coaster between Sydney and Brisbane? Or was it giving substance to Rudd’s pledge to put 'Government back at the centre of the economy'? Or was it just dumb, naïve, madness? Essay: 'Government’s NBN approach the way of the future', 2013 On the climate change debate Politicians and shock jocks, scientists and coal barons, all of them can argue for as long as they like, but they cannot change the physical reality. I won't linger on climate change – the hopeless, confused, hyper-partisan nature of the debate is too well known to rehearse. Speech, Republican virtues: Truth, leadership and responsibility, 2012 On the media and politicians 'dumbing down' complex issues Broadcasters or politicians or writers who think that they are respecting Struggle Street, the battlers, by dumbing things down into one-line soundbites are not respecting them, they are treating them with contempt. It's our job above all in politics... to explain them. Woodford Folk Festival in Queensland, 2012. On what you can control What you've got to do is recognize that you don't control everything for a start, you've got to play the cards you're dealt, the hand of cards you're dealt, as best you can, and that's what I always seek to do. To Belinda Hawkins on ABC TV's Australian Story in 2009 On what you inherit from your parents People will look at a person who inherits a lot of money from his parents. They'll look at James Packer and say he's got a lot of money and he inherited that from his father. Well, what about the man who inherits from his parents an enormous intellect? That is equally, that's an equally undeserved, unearned inheritance, so you've got to bear that in mind. To Belinda Hawkins on ABC TV's Australian Story in 2009 On what he wanted as a kid As all young boys, I had many dreams but the idea of being able to make a contribution... you know, change the course of the country's progress for the better. To Belinda Hawkins on ABC TV's Australian Story in 2009

* This post was originally published in June 2014 as 16 quotes from Malcolm Turnbull that give an insight into the mind of the communications minister and millionaire

