How 16 Power Couples Manage To Have It All

No surprise that the Sandberg-Goldberg couple is massively busy between balancing children, housework, and a couple of companies called Facebook and SurveyMonkey.

Sandberg, a media staple thanks to her views on 'Leaning In' to ambition, prides herself on her relationship with Goldberg. Sandberg says the relationship labour-split is 50-50, making both of their goals more attainable and clearly embodying Sandberg's philosophy.

Goldberg says that his wife is his closest advisor, but when he does inevitably need to address work on his own, he waits until his family life is in order.

'I save everything up until Sunday night. If I start sending emails starting Saturday afternoon, then people respond by Sunday and I have to answer those. I don't respond before Sunday unless the email is urgent.'