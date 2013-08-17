16 Photos Of Brutal Chinese Paramilitary Training

Brian Jones
In addition to an active-duty military
numbering more than 2 million, the Chinese have a paramilitary force with
almost 4 million members.
By comparison, the U.S. military has 1.4 million active-duty members.
They serve as an auxiliary force for the People’s Liberation Army, and during times of peace, are primarily concerned with law enforcement and internal security.

They’ve previously received criticism for oppressing journalists and using violent tactics to quash protests in Tibet.

Recently, Reuters published a photo of a Chinese paramilitary member crawling through the sand in 102-degree temperatures, so we decided to take a look at the paramilitary police training.

The text on this wall reads 'perfect mastery.'

It certainly describes the Chinese paramilitary police.

They practice deadly choke holds.

And crawl through sand in 102 degree heat.

Women do it, too.

They practice crazy synchronised jumps.

In the snow.

And close-order drill.

Where balance is key.

They are physically fit.

And don't mind getting dirty.

They train as snipers, too.

And hold their heads under water to practice holding their breath.

This is apparently some sort of life-sized Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robot.

They train to fight armed hijackers.

I'm not sure how this prevents terrorism...

