16 Movie Sequels You've Never Heard Of Before

Photo: Fox Network/Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
OK, maybe some of you are familiar with some of these.But how many of these questionable sequels have you actually seen?
From “Cruel Intentions” to “Legally Blondes” take a look at 16 straight-to-DVD movie sequels.
Josh Flitter played Ace Ventura, Jr. in this 2009 spin-off of the original series that starred Jim Carrey.
While Carrey isn't in this film, he and Flitter do share one movie credit: both were in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
According to an informal survey done here at the office, most people are aware this film exists, but nobody has actually seen it. Can anyone share a review?
Mila Kunis and William Shatner star in this straight-to-DVD sequel to the Christian Bale hit.
This straight-to-DVD sequel, which clocks in at under 90 minutes, came out seventeen years after the original.
Reese Witherspoon, the star of the first two Legally Blonde movies, produced this third film but did not act in it. Instead, the film stars British twins who play cousins of Witherspoon's original character.
Amy Adams starred in Cruel Intentions 2, which was supposed to be a prequel of sorts to the original.
Meanwhile, the only connection between the original--starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Philippe, and Reese Witherspoon--and Cruel Intentions 3 appears to be that the writer of the third's last name is Reese.
When this script was first written, it was not in any way related to Open Water. But when that film did well in the box office, they decided to repackage Adrift as an Open Water sequel.
This is the fifth movie in the Dr. Dolittle reboot that began in 1998, and it's the third in the series to go direct-to-DVD and not actually feature the titular doctor in the film.
This is the sequel to H. G. Wells' The War of the Worlds, which came out in 2005, not the Steven Spielberg film War of the Worlds, which also came out in 2005.
This third I Know What You Did Last Summer film has a 0 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
