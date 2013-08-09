The 16 Most Jaw-Droppingly Insane Moments From 'Breaking Bad' [Ranked]

“Breaking Bad” week is in full swing.
After nearly a year’s hiatus, meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston) makes his big return to AMC Sunday night.
If you haven’t noticed, we’re huge fans.
To get pumped for the series return, we’re counting down the most unexpected moments from the series (so far).
Don’t confuse this list with the overall best moments of the series (There are plenty of fantastic monologues and montages that would make that list). Rather, these are the jaw-dropping moments you didn’t see coming that made each hour-long episode worth viewing.
Let’s begin!
[MASSIVE SPOILER WARNING TO THOSE WHO HAVEN’T SEEN ALL FIVE SEASONS!]
Season 1 | Episode 1 : 'Pilot'
Not only do we find out in the pilot episode that a nerdy, meek chemistry teacher by the name of Walter White wants to start cooking meth, but in the same hour he winds up murdering one guy -- and seriously injuring another -- with mustard gas.
He then devises a plan to get rid of the body with hydrofluoric acid! We didn't think the guy had it in him.
Season 1 | Episode 6 : 'Crazy Handful Of Nothin''
After Walt sees Jesse battered and broken in a hospital bed at the hand of unstable, mental case Tuco Salamanca, he decides to pay him a visit.
We know the chem teacher has something up his sleeve, but no one expected him to blow the place up with highly explosive fulminated mercury.
Lesson learned: Don't mess with Walter White.
Season 3 | Episode 7 : 'One Minute'
After Hank receives a creepy warning call about two men out, we figure this is the end of the series run for the DEA agent.
Never count Hank out. Just when we think he's about to get axed (literally), he's able to get the best of his assassin.
Season 3 | Episode 13 : 'Full Measure'
We're equally rooting for and against Jesse. He's never killed a living soul before, but we know if he doesn't succeed in offing the chemist then Walt is going to be murdered.
Season 2 | Episode 11 : 'Mandela'
From the moment we see a young boy on a bicycle at the opening of the episode, interspersed with imagery of Jesse's pal, we get a feeling something bad's going to happen to the kid.
The tables are turned when the kid ends up gunning down Combo for being on rival gang turf.
Season 2 | Episode 12 : 'Phoenix'
As Jessie would say, that's messed up, yo! Walt just watches Jessie's girl die right next to him on the bed. Watches her drown in her own vomit and leaves her there for Jessie to find in the morning. That is cold.
Season 3 | Episode 12 : 'Half Measure'
When Jesse goes to exact revenge on the two men responsible for killing his friend -- and a kid -- we're worried something bad is going to happen him. During the 11th hour, Walt comes out of nowhere to save the day.
However, instead of swiping up Jesse, he goes to the extreme by running the men over and then gunning down the sole survivor.
Season 4 | Episode 13 : 'Face Off'
It seemed unthinkable, but Walt actually convinced Jesse that Gus poisoned a child when it turned out he was the mastermind all along.
The worst part is that Jesse has no knowledge of Walt's deception.
At San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed during the 'Breaking Bad' panel exactly how Walt pulled it off: a juice box.
'He crushed up the lily of the valley and put it in a juice box' - Vince Gilligan on Walt and Brock. #breakingbad #sdcc
-- Breaking Bad (@BreakingBad_AMC) July 21, 2013
Season 2 | Episode 7 : 'Negro y Azul'
It was enough that a turtle walked out into the open with a man's head on top of it.
However, no one expected that same head to explode nearly two minutes later, killing multiple drug enforcement administrative members and sending body parts flying.
Actor Aaron Paul thought the scene would never make it to air.
'You're going to cut a guy's head off, then blow up the tortoise?' Paul said to USA Today. 'Come on. How do you expect to get away with that?'
Season 5 | Episode 7 : 'Say My Name'
It's probably the saddest death we've seen on the show yet.
With three minutes left in the episode, it looks like Mike's leaving town in a getaway car. That all changes when Walt unexpectedly shoots Mike in a fit of rage.
Walt later apologizes, realising he's made a mistake, but it's too late.
Season 4 | Episode 12 : 'End Times'
The only thing scarier than Jesse holding Walt at gunpoint threatening to shoot him is Walt egging on his former student, urging him to do it. He even grabs the gun and puts it square between his eyes.
Season 5 | Episode 5 : 'Dead Freight'
Vince Gilligan went there once and he unexpectedly went there again.
After the great train heist, a boy on a dirt bike runs into Walt, Jesse, and Todd, exchanging waves with the three.
Before he can take off, Todd pulls out a gun and kills him in cold blood for the simple reason of 'no witnesses.'
Season 4 | Episode 1 : 'Box Cutter'
After the death of his lab cook Gale, Gus get his hands bloody for the first time as he wordlessly takes a box cutter to henchman Victor in front of Jesse and Walt.
It's a split-second action that even the characters on screen react to in shock.
3. Hank figures out the drug kingpin he's been looking for since season 1 is his brother-in-law Walt.
Season 5 | Episode 8 : 'Gliding Over All'
Just when we thought Walt could have his happy ending, Hank stumbles upon a book -- in the bathroom of all places -- that reveals his brother-in-law's secret double life as a meth cook.
For the past year, viewers have been left wondering how Hank will deal with his discovery. After all, Walt paid for Hank's medical expenses with drug money.
Season 5 | Episode 8 : 'Gliding Over All'
Multiple stabbings, a bloody brawl, and a man lit on fire. The carefully planned mass murder to cover Walt's tracks is definitively one of the most mesmerizing and terrifyingly twisted moments of television.
The entire scene takes place in one of creator Vince Gilligan's classic montage sequences.
Season 4 | Episode 13 : 'Face Off'
Even more shocking than Fring's death was the exact moment we saw the explosion that turned our favourite TV nemesis into one of our favourite Batman villains.
The scene was actually terrifying as the eye muscles are still moving inside his empty eye socket!
Creator Vince Gilligan called the scene one of his favourite 'Breaking Bad' moments while actor Giancarlo Esposito told MTV even he was shocked by it.
'You're held in suspense until the camera comes around and I turn a little bit and you realise, 'Oh my gosh. He's not going to make it through this. He really has lost half of his face,'' said Esposito. 'To me, that was the most shocking moment, in the way that it was done, in the way that suspense was held at bay and in the intimate moment.'
