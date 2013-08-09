The 16 Most Jaw-Droppingly Insane Moments From 'Breaking Bad' [Ranked]

AMC/Breaking Bad screencap/Netflix Do you recall what moment made Jesse (Aaron Paul) freak out?

“Breaking Bad” week is in full swing.

After nearly a year’s hiatus, meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston) makes his big return to AMC Sunday night.

If you haven’t noticed, we’re huge fans.

To get pumped for the series return, we’re counting down the most unexpected moments from the series (so far).

Don’t confuse this list with the overall best moments of the series (There are plenty of fantastic monologues and montages that would make that list). Rather, these are the jaw-dropping moments you didn’t see coming that made each hour-long episode worth viewing.

Let’s begin!

[MASSIVE SPOILER WARNING TO THOSE WHO HAVEN’T SEEN ALL FIVE SEASONS!]

