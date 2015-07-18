The 16 most interesting people who work in London's coolest startup office

Iwaan Baan/Rohan Silva/Twitter/Second Home What a typical day at Second Home probably looks like.

Second Home is the unique East London office that’s home to a curated collection of tech companies, investors, novelists and even a chef.

But it’s not just the people inside Second Home that make it interesting. The space was designed by architects SelgasCano, and plays hosts to concerts, talks and even fitness sessions.

The office is also home to the Jago Restaurant, which serves modern food cooked by Louis Solley, formerly head chef of Ottolenghi.

We collected some of the most interesting people who work inside Second Home. See them here:

